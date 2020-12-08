Cancelled!! Sacramento County Threatening $10K Daily Fine for Violating Dubious Public Health Orders

By

Sacramento County Threatening $10K Daily Fine for Violating Dubious Public Health Orders

Huntington Beach, CA, Saturday, November 21, 2020 – As Covid-19 cases reach record numbers in the U.S. and California, hundreds gather at the pier and Pacific Coast Highway to protest a State mandated curfew of 10 pm. (Robert Gauthier/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Forced to comply, millions of Californians don’t believe the public health orders are based on science

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 2/7/20

Californians were just issued new stay-at-home orders by Gov. Gavin Newsom last week, which took effect at midnight Sunday evening.

Almost immediately, the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors announced it was considering an ordinance to impose a hefty fine on residents and businesses caught violating the state and county COVID Public Health Orders.

The problem is that millions of Californians don’t believe the public health orders are based on science, making them distrustful of Gov. Newsom and his strict lockdown orders. And the governor’s hypocritical behavior, along with San Francisco Mayor London Breed, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Los Angeles Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, all showed Californians that they don’t believe the coronavirus is a danger as each of them went out to restaurants with large groups, don’t wear masks, dined at a LA restaurant after ordering a ban on all outdoor dining, enjoyed Thanksgiving with multiple families – all violating their own lockdown orders.

If the politicians don’t believe coronavirus is a danger to them, why should anyone else?

As the Globe has reported, many nurses and doctors say ICUs are not overwhelmed, and they certainly aren’t filled with COVID patients. They say positive tests aren’t “cases,” or “illnesses.” Many doctors are worried more about the irreparable harm on the people caused by the lockdowns, closed businesses, closed schools and suspended sports.

Joseph Mercola reports “the vast majority of people who end up with a positive test will not develop symptoms and aren’t infectious. Needless to say, if you’re not infectious, you pose no health risk to anyone, and being placed under what amounts to house arrest is nothing but cruel and unusual punishment for no reason whatsoever.”

Mercola also says as detailed in several recent articles, including “Why COVID-19 Testing Is a Tragic Waste,” PCR tests are being used incorrectly, resulting in the false appearance of widespread transmission.

This isn’t coming out of left field. The Globe has interviewed many doctors, Epidemiologists, and Immunologists, and used other physicians and academics’ research in our coverage:

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a signer of the Great Barrington Declaration: As the Globe has reported, the more than 10,000 public health doctors and scientists who signed the Great Barrington Declaration, Citing Severe Public Health Damage with COVID-19 Lockdowns, called for the end of coronavirus lockdowns, citing the “irreparable damage” they’ve caused.

Epidemiologists Dr. James Enstrom and Dr. Jeffrey Klausner (UCLA and Stanford).

Dr. James Veltmeyer wrote articles for California Globe, and we’ve used his information.

Dr. Ben Carson, HHS Secretary – The Globe interviewed him on a radio show.

Dr. Drew Pinsky – several interviews with him and articles about COVID and the homeless.

Dr. Simone Gold, American’s Front Line Doctors, which exist to counter the massive disinformation campaign regarding the pandemic, warn that U.S. Governors’ attempt to ban hydroxychloroquine is the real problem. Dr. Gold, who is also a lawyer, exposed a “massive disinformation campaign” about coronavirus and treatment, and was rewarded with de-platforming by Facebook, Google and Youtube.

Stanford’s Dr. Scott Atlas, also recent advisor to President Trump, has explained numerous times why people should not be concerned over the increasing “coronavirus infection rate” across America, and instead said the focus should be on the hospitalizations and death rates.

John Ionaddis, professor of medicine, epidemiology, population health, biomedical data science, and statistics at Stanford University, who warned, “Better information is needed to guide decisions and actions of monumental significance and to monitor their impact.”

Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, an MIT scientist and researcher on the human immune system, said “the media and the ‘Deep State’ are doing the world a disservice by exaggerating the impact of the virus. He said it’s time to stop scaring people and start talking about immune health.”

Prof. Jihad Bishara, the director of the Infectious Disease Unit at Petah Tikva’s Beilinson Hospital, said, “most people who are infected will recover without even knowing they were sick, the at-risk groups are now known, and the global panic is unnecessary and exaggerated.”

And we’ve spoken to three regional doctors who asked that their names not be used in the articles. One is an ER doc, another is a surgeon, and the third is an infectious diseases specialist.

All of the doctors confirmed that the virus is real and highly contagious, but vehemently disagreed with how Gov. Newsom and Dr. Mark Ghaly were using it to keep Californians locked down.

With all of this information available, county public health doctors refuse to deviate from the governor’s company line: “lockdowns are necessary to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

And because they are so in lockstep with the governor, we now see counties threatening to fine lockdown violators. It’s a “do as I say, or else” type of threat.

Remember the lone paddle-boarder arrested in Malibu?

According to the Sacramento Bee, “The proposed ordinance would give broad discretion to county code and health enforcement officers, as well as law enforcement and the director of emergency services, to fine businesses between $250 and $10,000 if they’re found in violation of the health orders. The penalty for non-commercial citations would range between $25 and $500.”

Since when is it appropriate or legal in America for politicians to threaten to fine people for disagreeing with their politics? The left made coronavirus political, and now they are angry that the people aren’t buying it.

George Orwell’s 1984 wasn’t suppose to be a “how-to” manual.

What the Frontline Doctors believe:

AFLDS believes that the American people have the right to accurate information using trusted data derived from decades of practical experience, not politicized science and Big Tech-filtered public health information.

We support devolving critical public health decision-making away from Washington and closer to local communities and the physicians that serve them. We are steadfastly committed to protecting the physician-patient relationship.

We support incorporating front-line and actively practicing physicians into the nation’s healthcare policy conversation.

We believe that organizations like the AMA and other sources of medical information have lost their independence and should be treated with greater skepticism.

We believe that safe and effective, over-the-counter COVID preventative and early treatment options should be made available to all Americans who need them. We reject mandatory government lockdowns and restrictions not supported by scientific evidence. We support focused care for the nation’s at-risk population, including seniors and the immune-compromised.

Tuesday, December 8th at 9:30am, the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors will be meeting and will vote on the urgency ordinance regarding COVID enforcement and fines. County residents are encouraged to phone in, and write the supervisors at [email protected] and ask that their comments be read into the public record of the meeting. (IT WAS WITHDRAWN)

To make a telephone comment during the board meeting, call (916) 875-2500 and follow the prompts.