Canfield: Death BY-Blackouts: Are Gavin’s Pants on Fire?

By

Thanks to the PUC and Sacramento, hundreds of thousands are in danger of losing their homes. Already over 300,000 have lost their fire insurance—which means loss of equity and probably the home. Our forest have 146 million dead trees–and President Trump is threatening not to send California money because of the corruption, incompetence and mismanagement of our forests. That is just the start of the problem. The most affected area is north of Sacramento—watch as that area becomes depopulated. The community of Paradise is gone—more will go when the inability to get home loans to rebuild and fire insurance is totally cut off. The goal of course is to more people out of California. For Newsom, the gravy is that it is mostly Republicans that will be forced to go to Nevada, Texas or Idaho. “Renewable Rip Off. Under CPUC, Energy Commission and Legislative orders, PG&E has wasted billions of ratepayer revenues on costly and unreliable renewable energy to reduce emissions from fossil fuels. At 40% renewable, PG&E is on path to reach a renewable utopia, unfortunately accompanied by the dystopias of power blackouts, catastrophic firestorms and skies filling air pollution. Lots of dead people (and wildlife) and unprecedented air pollution are far greater evils than the modest contributions of autos and factories to air pollution. Catastrophic wildfires create hundreds of times more air pollution than regular open burning, yet extensive restrictions and outright bans on controlled burning are common in California. There is one possible advantage to a bankrupted PG&E. One bankruptcy judge said regulators cannot prevent PG&E from walking away from billions of dollars’ worth of expensive contracts to buy solar and wind energy. The renewable industrial complex complains a bankrupt PG&E is casting a (black smoky) cloud over their entire industry. A bankrupt PG&E ought to make it harder to borrow money for future solar and wind projects.” Will the PUC allow PG&E act responsibly, or am I right, this is really an effort to bankrupt the company so government can buy it pennies on the dollar? Sacramento is a socialist HQ—this will prove it.

Death BY-Blackouts: Are Gavin’s Pants on Fire?

By Roger Canfield, author of forthcoming, Death by Ecology: Killing California and America Next, 11/5/19

In a single year, 2018, California wildfires burned 1.9 million acres, a burned acreage 17 times greater the average acreage burned in the fifty years from 1950-2000.

As PG&E, with the approval of the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), shuts out the lights to stop catastrophic firestorm, Gov. Gavin “The Great” Newsom, bellows against “dog-eat-dog capitalism” supposedly obscenely profiting stockholders while murdering citizens and burning their homes. All for a buck. Oh, the outrage and indecency of it all.

How dare PG&E send live sparking electric down its powerlines to people living among trees and brush?

When Newsom isn’t blaming capitalism he’s blaming manmade climate rather than manmade environmental policies. The Newsom solution coming soon is the state takeover of already “public’ utilities. His objective is command and control of people’s lives under green camouflage.

Newsome and allies are deadly wrong on all accounts.

PG&E is far from a capitalist enterprise, of even the crony sort. Bankrupted it makes no profits. Shareholders, e.g. your pension fund, have lost nearly everything. As a publicly regulated monopoly, PG&E does nothing without the approval of its political masters and does everywhere they demand.

PG&E did not kill 129 million, densely packed, insect infested, unattended dead trees. Every responsible person knows dead trees need to be “managed,” cut down, cleared away, sold on the timber market or control burned. More than half of PG&E’s 70,000-square-mile service area is at high risk of wildfire.

Renewable Rip Off. Under CPUC, Energy Commission and Legislative orders, PG&E has wasted billions of ratepayer revenues on costly and unreliable renewable energy to reduce emissions from fossil fuels. At 40% renewable, PG&E is on path to reach a renewable utopia, unfortunately accompanied by the dystopias of power blackouts, catastrophic firestorms and skies filling air pollution.

Lots of dead people (and wildlife) and unprecedented air pollution are far greater evils than the modest contributions of autos and factories to air pollution. Catastrophic wildfires create hundreds of times more air pollution than regular open burning, yet extensive restrictions and outright bans on controlled burning are common in California.

There is one possible advantage to a bankrupted PG&E. One bankruptcy judge said regulators cannot prevent PG&E from walking away from billions of dollars’ worth of expensive contracts to buy solar and wind energy. The renewable industrial complex complains a bankrupt PG&E is casting a (black smoky) cloud over their entire industry. A bankrupt PG&E ought to make it harder to borrow money for future solar and wind projects.

Save the Trees, Burn the Forest. California environmental regulations have banned most logging and even prohibited the timely removal of millions of tons of dead, dry kindling. They have closed timber roads once providing rapid access to firefighters. They have denied firefighter use of stream water. They have prohibited fuel breaks,giving firefighters a chance to establish control lines and set backfires, greatly expanding the spread and destruction of wildfires. They have limited capacity to provide defensible space around power lines. Banning creosote reduced the life of power poles. Severely limiting controlled burns has eliminated continuing maintenance of fuel buildups. Environmentalists have, in effect, burned down trees in efforts to save them from capitalist Big Lumber.

With the same consequences, enviros love brush in Southern California.

Chaparral. Environmental groups fight to save chaparral brush, the most hardy, explosively fire-prone of all plant species. Chaparral is a magnificent source of fuel to burn down homes and to burn people alive. Fire suppression policies have allowed dead chaparral to accumulate unnaturally, creating massive accumulations of fuel for large fires. In 2007, San Diego area had three big, largely chaparral fires. The 18 wildfires in October 2017 burned nearly 200,000 acres, destroyed 3,256 structures and killed 22 people. In the Santa Monica Mountains, the Coastal Commission designated chaparral vegetation as environmentally sensitive habitat area (ESHA), drastically curtailing property owner’s ability to protect their own private property. In 2018, Woolsey Fire destroyed 1,643 structures, killed three people, and prompted the evacuation of more than 295,000 people in nature-loving Malibu.

Modest Regulatory Relief. Only after the catastrophic Paradise wildfire did the CPUC “order,” actually allow, PG&E to cut down 375,000 trees around their powerlines. In Paradise, those few surviving homes had maintained “defensible space” of 100 feet around homes. They cut and spaced trees and shrubs far apart. Only after the Agora fire in South Lake Tahoe did the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) allow cutting of dense vegetation.

CEQA compliance squanders 10 to 15 percent of forest management funds. CEQA also delays work for years facilitating the buildup of dead and insect infected trees. It seems saving trees turned Tahoe black, not blue. A Tom McClintock law has cut federal environment impact reports from 500 pages to 16 pages and reduced delays from four years to four months—in the Tahoe region only.

Responsibility. Environmental regulations prohibiting some fire breaks, access roads, and limiting chemical preservatives for power poles, have banned or delayed clean ups of massive tinderboxes of kindling–dead and dying trees and vegetation.

Sovereign immunity of government officials ought not to be absolute, but it mostly is. Along with electric utilities, the governments and the green industry, obstructing efforts to reduce fire risks by managing fuel loads, and many other policies, ought to share some responsibility. Utilities ought to sue those prohibiting building firebreaks and firefighter access roads, and limiting the maintenance of equipment, power poles and forest clearances.

Blackouts. For two decades, California has led the nation in self-imposed power blackouts and bankrupted utilities. California refuses to provide reliable 24/7 electricity when the sun doesn’t shine or the wind doesn’t blow. There are human costs. More than 150,000 Californians rely on life-support equipment. Reliable 24/7 electricity is vital to powering medical devices for breathing, muscle stimulation, artificial organs, blood flow, and breast pumps.

The current “preemptive public safety” blackouts also help cover up California’s environmentalist-created shortage of reliable 24/7 power plants during hot summers caused by its insane total war on oil, nuclear and hydroelectric energy.

Undergrounding 30,000-70,000 miles of powerlines and steel poles will cost billions and take years, a Third World California does not have.

Gavin acts as if he is the Great One. Like King Canute, he will order back the powers of nature. Newsom is Gavin “The Stupid” and ought to be recalled from office. Trump has called for Newsom to ‘Get his act together.”

Who knows maybe the people of California will wake up, figure out who is responsible, and vote accordingly in 2020.

One hopes.

–30–