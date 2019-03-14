Cannabis Black Market Thriving Because of Legalization

By

Cannabis Black Market Thriving Despite Legalization

Nick Kovacevich, Forbes, 3/12/19

In this Thursday, March 7, 2019 photo, New Mexico state Rep. Javier Martinez of Albuquerque, right, rallies support for a bill to authorize recreational marijuana consumption and sales through state-owned stores in Santa Fe, N.M. New Mexico took a step toward legalizing recreational marijuana when its House approved a bill that would allow state-run stores and require customers to carry a receipt with their cannabis or face penalties.ASSOCIATED PRESS

Local opposition, high taxes and onerous regulations are driving consumers away from legal sellers.

In January, the Iipay Nation of Santa Ysabel in California repurposed its former casino as a cannabis dispensary. That drew fire from local county officials, who have banned cannabis in their jurisdiction but have no authority over tribal lands.

The San Diego County standoff highlights a big problem facing California and other states: How to reconcile the wishes of voters who overwhelmingly approved legalized cannabis with city and county officials who oppose it. In Sausalito, for example, 77% of voters supported an end to prohibition, but the City Council has blocked all cannabis businesses.

According to a statewide investigation last year by the Southern California News Group, of the 540 cities and counties in California, only 162 – just 30% – have permitted medical cannabis businesses. The numbers are even smaller for adult-use sales – only 89 cities (less than 20%) and six counties allow it.

Cannabis is easily accessible where it’s permitted. But in the rest of the state, the divide between residents who want it and their elected officials has created “cannabis deserts.” The unintended consequences include a thriving black market to meet consumer demand and a subsequent loss of tax revenue for the state. Last year, one in five Californians said they had purchased black market cannabis in the last three months.

In addition to opposition from local officials, high taxes and complex, unwieldly regulations are big reasons why the black market persists. Then there are the sky-high fees in many states (at least $225,000 for the first year in Illinois) that make it hard to even apply for a license, and special operating costs that can run to tens of thousands of dollars annually for license renewals, attorneys, storefronts and state-mandated product testing. They all drive up the costs of legal cannabis versus what’s available from unlicensed sellers.

In some parts of California, taxes can account for up to 45% of the purchase price of legal cannabis, which encourages consumers to look for cheaper alternatives. In fact, California consumers spent $500 million less on legal cannabis in 2018 than they did in 2017, before it was legal for adult-use. That meant California came up more than $100 million short of its expected tax revenue last year.

It’s not just the Golden State. In Massachusetts, 75% of the cannabis sold this year will come from the untaxed, unregulated black market due to the state’s snail-like pace of licensing cannabis shops. Officials predict it will be at least three more years before enough legal cannabis sellers come online to cut into unlicensed sales.

It’s also a problem in states that just recently lifted prohibitions , because cannabis oversight boards are having trouble designing regulations fast enough, driving consumers to the black market. In Michigan, with legalized adult-use passed in November but without rules written for another year, entrepreneurs have been “gifting” cannabis to their customers: Consumers receive a free gift of cannabis with the purchase of every book, T-shirt or widget. The state estimates more than 100 illegal delivery services are already operating, bringing cannabis to consumers.

The problem with the black market isn’t just a loss of tax revenue. There’s simply no way to know what you’re buying if it’s not coming from a reputable seller, leading to numerous health and safety risks for consumers who are purchasing untested, unregulated cannabis. A study of “street” cannabis four years ago found it was often laden with fungus , pesticides and heavy metals. Then there’s the simple issue of quality. Licensed cannabis stores must meet certain standards that black market sellers can ignore.

There is some evidence California, at least, is moving to fix the problems. In January, the state’s Bureau of Cannabis Control voted to allow cannabis deliveries statewide, regardless of whether a local jurisdiction has banned sales. And lawmakers are considering a bill that would cut excise taxes for legal cannabis from 15% to 11% for three years and completely eliminate a cultivation tax for growers until 2022.

But until governments find a way to make cannabis easily and widely available throughout their states, the black market most likely will continue to thrive.