CANNABIS BUSINESS TAX HEADS TO LA COUNTY VOTERS–Helps Drug Cartels

The people of Los Angeles County will have the opportunity to make the cartels and corner drug dealers REALLY rich. If passed, taxes on marijuana will be put on pot sold in unincorporated areas of the County. That means the cost of marijuana will go up. Potheads are dumb, but not stupid. Why pay $10 for marijuana from a storefront, legal operation—when you can get the same marijuana from a corner dealer for $5. The purpose of this tax is NOT to raise revenue for government, but to raise profits for criminals. Since cops can not tell the difference between legal and illegal marijuana, this tax will push pot smokers to the corner dealer—the goal of the tax. Thought you should know that government is part of the marketing plan for the cartels.—a willing accomplish.

CANNABIS BUSINESS TAX HEADS TO LA COUNTY VOTERS

California County News, 08/15/2022

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Aug. 9 to send a ballot measure to voters that would impose taxes on cannabis operations in unincorporated areas.

Cannabis businesses aren’t currently permitted in unincorporated LA County, but that’s about to change. The Board voted in February to direct the Department of Consumer Affairs’ Office of Cannabis Management to implement a licensing program for unincorporated LA. Although plans are still being developed, LA can expect a total of up to 25 storefront retail businesses, 25 delivery businesses, 10 indoor/mixed light cultivation establishments, 10 manufacturing businesses, 10 distribution facilities and 10 testing laboratories. They would be spread out equally in each of the county’s five districts.

The ballot measure will ask voters to approve a 4% tax per square foot for mixed light cultivation and a $7 tax per square foot for indoor cultivation; a 4% tax on gross receipts for retail; and a 3% tax for manufacturing and distribution businesses. Those taxes would generate an estimated $10.36 million per year in revenue. After July 1, 2026, they would increase.

The measure needs a simple majority to pass.