Large companies and small, rich families and middle class families are all doing it—they are fleeing California while they can. Why? Wait too long and you will lose equity in your home, your company will be closed and wages will go down. On 1/1/20, because of AB 5, tens of thousands if not hundreds of thousands of California jobs will be lost. The November 2020, ballot will include a change in Prop. 13 so industrial and commercial property can have their taxes raised—companies will go under, lose equity in property, hired fewer workers, fire some—just to pay the taxes.



California loses tax revenues and middle class taxpayers. Texas gains taxpayers and tax revenues. Plus the families have a government that believes in freedom instead of a "socialist paradise". This is just one small company—how many have moved that did not go public with the reason?

Canoga Park business saying “goodbye” to California and its crime, homeless and high taxes

A Canoga Park business is moving out of Southern California because they say the cost of doing business is too high.

By Carlos Granda, KABC, 10/28/19

CANOGA PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Tom and Micki Brizes are packing up and moving their small business out of Southern California to what they say is the more business-friendly state of Texas.



“We’re excited,” says Tom Brizes of Aeromax.



Aeromax has been in business for 32 years, mostly selling airline parts for military aircraft.



The Brizes have been running Aeromax in Canoga Park for years, but say the cost of doing business in California is just too high.



They’re moving Aeromax and most of its employees to Fort Worth, Texas.



“There’s so much regulation, that we really need to be in a place that allows our small business to grow and I feel that Texas will do that for us,” says Micki Brizes.



“We have to move to a bigger building,” says Tom Brizes. “We need 10,000 square feet and there’s nothing in the Valley under 16,000 that fits what we need… that we can afford,” says Tom Brizes.



He says it’s also about quality of life and points to the homeless problem he says is getting worse and worse by the year. Brizes says his employees are afraid to take walks at lunch time and recalls one UPS driver who was attacked by a pit bull that jumped out of a homeless person’s RV. Brizes says the UPS driver required hours of surgery.



Brizes says he called the LAPD at least three times to complain about issues related to the homeless population, but says he was told nothing could be done.



“It took us two years to get them out. All the business owners here got together, and it took us two years. They moved one street away,” says Tom Brizes of the homeless population in his area.



The Aeromax story isn’t unique. From 2008 to 2016, 13,000 businesses left the state.



Joseph Vranich is a consultant who helps businesses relocate.



“There’s such squalor that people are looking to leave,” says Vranich. “I’ve experienced companies, company leaders going to employees and saying, ‘you know what – we’re interested in moving out of state,’ and employees volunteer to go.”



Mauricio Lopez has been with Aeromax for two years, and he’s moving to Texas with the company. Lopez says the cost of housing in Southern California is too high.



“The rent started at $600, now it’s $2,300 for a two-bedroom apartment,” says Lopez. “It’s so hard for a family.”



Brizes says a move of this magnitude is certainly not cheap, it will cost more than $100,000 — but he says he’ll make that up in no time and in the long run it’ll definitely help the company.



“It’s a better solution for a small business so that we can compensate our employees and have them get ahead,” says Micki Brizes.