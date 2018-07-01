Cap-And-Trade Money Goes To Rebates For Zero-Emission Vehicles, Fighting Forest Fires

Want to buy a zero emission car—manufacturers are being blackmailed into financing it for you. The State has a $9 billion surplus—no problem we will pay for fighting forest fires with cap and trade “auctioned” money taken from businesses—forcing them to charge more to customers—thus making Texas manufacturers and businesses more competitive. Not mentioned is the hundreds of millions to finance, each year, the scam of the century, the choo choo to nowhere.

“California lawmakers have voted on how to spend almost $1.5 billion collected through the state’s cap-and-trade program.

California businesses buy credits under the state’s program, which allows them to release carbon emissions. Sixty percent of the money the state collects from those businesses gets spent automatically. The high-speed rail project receives a quarter of the dollars.

Lawmakers must decide how to allocate the other 40 percent. This year, they’re directing more money for rebates for drivers who buy zero-emission vehicles ($200 million) and to help fight forest fires ($230 million).

Approximately $400 million a year to finance a $200 billion payoff to unions and other special interest—which, if completely in 2040—will have NO dollars to operate. A very expensive museum to government arrogance and corruption. That is where the cap and trade scam money is going.