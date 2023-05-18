By

Socialism is a failure. Cuba, Soviet Union, the old Eastern Europe, using government to steal has always been a failure—look at Venezuela. Now, some die hard socialists in the Socialist nation of Canada, have again proved you lose when you try socialist theory.

“Sims-Fewer then goes on to reveal, unwittingly, of course, the inherent contradiction of Communism. After ranting against capitalism, he turns around and admits that his anti-capitalist café failed because it wasn’t attractive enough to capitalists: “Unfortunately, the lack of generational wealth/seed capital from ethically bankrupt sources left me unable to weather the quiet winter season, or to grow in the ways needed to be sustainable longer-term.” So he couldn’t sell enough coffee and doughnuts to stay in business, and he couldn’t hoodwink enough wealthy donors to keep his enterprise that was directed against the very existence of wealthy donors afloat. And so he is closing down. Gee, what a shame.”

Choose capitalism—even Bernie Sanders has.

Capitalism Works: Toronto’s ‘Anti-Capitalist Cafe’ Shuts Down After Just a Year in Business

BY ROBERT SPENCER, PJ Media, 5/16/23 https://pjmedia.com/culture/robert-spencer/2023/05/16/capitalism-works-torontos-anti-capitalist-cafe-shuts-down-after-just-a-year-in-business-n1695704

If you like your coffee with a strong dose of class hatred and brute-force authoritarianism disguised as concern for the poor and downtrodden, you better hurry: The Anarchist Café in Toronto, which describes itself as “an anti-capitalist cafe, shop and radical community space on stolen land,” is closing its doors for good on May 30 after operating for slightly over a year. Once again, people have proven that if they have a choice, they will not choose Communism. The Anarchist Café, which should have called itself the Boot-on-the-Face Café, never stood a chance in an open market where people could pick up a coffee and doughnut without all the tiresome agitprop.

The Anarchist Café’s announcement of its closing is a vivid illustration of why its demise was a foregone conclusion from the moment it opened its doors, and of why Communism has to be imposed by force wherever and whenever it is implemented. “Gabriel a.k.a The Anarchist,” that is, owner Gabriel Sims-Fewer, the capitalist owner of the anti-capitalist café, wrote that it had been “an amazing experience” running the café, “raising the blood pressure of Conservatives (that includes you, ‘anarcho-capitalists’ and ‘Libertarians’), fulfilling the dream of most service workers by not having to tolerate the presence of professional class-traitors (pigs and military), and experimenting with living and working in ways that don’t enthusiastically embrace the pure misanthropy of Capitalism.”

Like virtually all Leftists, Sims-Fewer seems to have a severely impaired capacity for self-reflection, as he rails against capitalism’s “misanthropy” while failing to recognize his own burning hatred for “Conservatives,” “anarcho-capitalists,” “Libertarians,” and “pigs and military.” But of course, Sims-Fewer himself would likely deny that his hatred for such people counts as “misanthropy” at all, for, you see, the people in the groups he hates are not human at all; they’re “class-traitors.” In Marxist class warfare, the enemy is completely dehumanized, so as to make it easier for the programmed cadres to destroy that enemy without suffering pangs of conscience.

Sims-Fewer then goes on to reveal, unwittingly, of course, the inherent contradiction of Communism. After ranting against capitalism, he turns around and admits that his anti-capitalist café failed because it wasn’t attractive enough to capitalists: “Unfortunately, the lack of generational wealth/seed capital from ethically bankrupt sources left me unable to weather the quiet winter season, or to grow in the ways needed to be sustainable longer-term.” So he couldn’t sell enough coffee and doughnuts to stay in business, and he couldn’t hoodwink enough wealthy donors to keep his enterprise that was directed against the very existence of wealthy donors afloat. And so he is closing down. Gee, what a shame.

In fact, The Anarchist Café, which was no doubt a relentlessly unpleasant place to visit, did get a break from several capitalists, and yet still couldn’t make it in a world where people had choices of where to go for coffee. “I’d like to say a huge thank you,” Sims-Fewer continues, “to Pop Coffee Works, my coffee supplier and landlords, for their generosity and patience; they could easily have sold this space, or rented for more than twice what they’ve charged me, so this place wouldn’t have existed without them.” In the Communist state in which Sims-Fewer longs to live, the hapless populace would have been forced to patronize his grim, propaganda-laden establishment. It would have been Sims-Fewer’s coffee or the gulag. But in Toronto, which is still nominally a free city, people voted with their feet, and The Anarchist Café is closing.

And just as every last Communist state has been a failed state even as its overlords proclaimed it to be a paradisal place of justice and equality, Sims-Fewer claimed that his failed café was a glorious victory: “The Anarchist has been a huge success in every way I hoped.” Apparently he didn’t hope to sell enough coffee, food and propaganda to stay in business.

Sims-Fewer signed off with a revolting example of the incandescent hatred that powers all Marxist initiatives: “F**k the rich. F**k the police. F**k the state. F**k the colonial death camp we call ‘Canada.’” As charming as this was, it raised an inevitable question: if Sims-Fewer really thinks he is living in a “colonial death camp” on “stolen land,” why doesn’t he leave? Isn’t he sharing in the oppression he deplores by continuing to exist for even one more second in such a terrible place? No doubt Pyongyang has room for an Anarchist Café, where the patrons would enthusiastically endorse his Marxist agitprop. Or else.