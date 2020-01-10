By

The Capistrano Unified School District wants a $1,0038,000,000 bond (principal plus interest). Yet the number of students is declining—another example of failure begging for more money to fail even bigger. Worse, this is a corrupt bond—the items in it were already paid for twenty years ago. “There is one bond tax CUSD would apparently like for voters to forget about – CUSD’s Measure A bond tax passed in 1999. It’s on your current property tax bill and we are still paying for this bond tax (millions are still owed). Importantly, as part of the 1999 Measure A pitch to the voters, the District listed as reasons for that bond tax the need for asbestos removal/roof repairs/earthquake retrofitting/renovating science laboratories. Yet for Measures H & I CUSD is still listing these same items as needing repair! So what did CUSD do with the bond tax money from Measure A?” Remember, in government money is fungible—this bond is to build the bureaucracy, not educate the students. Corruption has many forms—the educrats want the voters to approve them scamming a billion dollars from the people of the District—with half the money going to Wall Street NOT the schools.

Capo Unified School District’s newest Bond Tax attempts: An Expensive Bad Idea!

For the March 3, 2020 ballot Capistrano Unified School District is pushing two bond tax measures on the voters. Measure H for San Clemente (except Talega) and Capo Beach property owners and Measure I on the rest of Dana Point, all of Laguna Niguel and Aliso Viejo owners. If passed both measures would obligate voters to pay (with interest) an additional SEVEN HUNDRED TWENTY FOUR MILLION DOLLARS ($519,000,000.00 for Measure I plus $205,000,000.00 for Measure H) on top of all of the other taxes and bond taxes we already pay.

In this article I will set forth why these bond taxes are NOT a good idea. My knowledge of this subject comes from when I ran for the CUSD Board of Trustees in 2014, being part of a group that opposed CUSD’s Measure M in 2016 and the research I and others have done regarding past and present bond tax attempts. I wish to make three points.

The first is taxes. Or I should say taxes, taxes and more taxes. California residents are already among the highest taxed in the nation.

In 2012 voters passed new “temporary taxes” (Proposition 30) promoted by the teacher unions with a promise these taxes would provide billions of dollars for the school system. Then in 2016 the same unions and their fellow travelers were successful in passing Proposition 55 resulting in most of the Prop. 30 “temporary taxes” being extended for twelve years.

Again voters were promised this was for public education. These higher income taxes have given California the dubious distinction of having the HIGHEST state income tax rates in the nation. This is in addition to gasoline taxes (second highest in the nation then, as of July 1, 2020, the highest) (Gas Taxes), higher sales and utility taxes, higher DMV fees, etc. with most of these taxes’ deductibility being limited by Federal tax law. It is reported that the state expects a $22 billion operating surplus and to have $20.59 billion in reserves this year. (CalTax ) Voters have every right to ask – where are those tax dollars we have already paid?

CUSD mismanages its funds!

There is one bond tax CUSD would apparently like for voters to forget about – CUSD’s Measure A bond tax passed in 1999. It’s on your current property tax bill and we are still paying for this bond tax (millions are still owed). Importantly, as part of the 1999 Measure A pitch to the voters, the District listed as reasons for that bond tax the need for asbestos removal/roof repairs/earthquake retrofitting/renovating science laboratories. Yet for Measures H & I CUSD is still listing these same items as needing repair! So what did CUSD do with the bond tax money from Measure A?

Why are we being asked to pay twice for the same repairs?

CUSD constantly states it has no money of its own and it is slated via this bond tax to put zero of its own funds into these projects. Where are our tax dollars CUSD currently receives going? Over 86% of the District’s funds are spent on salaries and benefits of adult employees of the District. Thus over the years it does not manage our tax money wisely to plan for building upkeep and maintenance. For example:

2018 Salary & Benefits: Regular Salary & Benefits Other Pay Total

Superintendent Kristen Vital: $333,267.00 $91,999.00 $425,266.00

Deputy Supt. Clark Hampton $241,556.00 $58,755.86 $300,331.86

Gov. Edmond Brown, Jr. $192,442.68 $92,730.31 $285,172.99

Thus the Superintendent and Deputy Superintendent each are paid more than the Governor of the State of California! (Source: http://www.TransparentCalifornia.com). And in December 2019 everyone at CUSD, including the Superintendent, received raises retroactive to July 1, 2019.

CUSD is a declining enrollment District!

CUSD’s own documents (Declining Enrollment) confirm the District itself knows this. Yet it wants to use these new bond taxes to pour hundreds of millions of dollars into school building projects. The District, at pages B-3 (Measure H) and B-3 & B-4 (Measure I) list ALL of the existing schools implying all are slated for new construction from bond taxes. So this raises the question: Why is the District asking the taxpayers to pay for improvements to school sites it will likely need to close over the next few years? Or is the District not planning to spend the bond tax funds on some of these schools it will be forced to close due to declining enrollment? If this is the case what is it really planning to do with these taxpayer funds? Voters deserve straightforward answers on what CUSD intends to do with their bond taxes before they vote to place additional 30 year tax liens on their properties. Either the District is not planning properly or it is not being forthright with its constituents!

Residents and taxpayers deserve better stewardship of their tax dollars! They deserve transparency from their local government school Trustees and education bureaucrats. Please vote No on Measures H & I!

For more information go to Capo Kids First! on Facebook. Learn more by attending the combined Chamber of Commerce Forum on this subject on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at the City of Laguna Niguel’s Community Room (30111 Crown Valley Pkwy, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677).

Craig Alexander is a Dana Point resident, property owner and an attorney. This post is adapted from a guest column that appears in the Dana Point Times and the San Clemente Times.