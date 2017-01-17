Carbajal’s rocky start in Congress–Votes in Favor of Terrorist/Against Israel

Steve Zipperstein , Santa Barbara News Press, 1/15/17 During last year’s congressional race, Salud Carbajal called me at home multiple times seeking donations to his campaign. I willingly obliged, as I believed (and still believe) Salud would make a fine congressman and do a great job for our district. I also supported Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider during the primary campaign, as I thought (and still think) she would have done an excellent job in the U.S. Congress. Unfortunately, one of Congressman Carbajal’s first votes has caused me to question whether I made the right decision. Last week, an overwhelming bipartisan majority of the House of Representatives (including 109 Democrats) voted to condemn United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334. Sadly, Mr. Carbajal was one of a far smaller number who opposed the move. Why is this important? The Dec. 23 UN Security Council vote condemned Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank as illegal. There is nothing new about the UN condemning Israel; that happens on a daily basis, while the UN ignores the plight of Syrian refugees and countless other victims of human rights abuses around the world. What was different this time was the unprecedented reach of this particular resolution, upending the longtime framework embodied in Resolutions 242 and 338, even declaring Jewish prayer at the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem “illegal.” Worse yet, the United States failed to use its veto power, allowing the resolution to pass. Bipartisan reaction in the U.S. Congress has been swift and strong. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) slammed the Obama administration’s refusal to veto the UN action as “extremely frustrating, disappointing and confounding.” House Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer (D-MD) took to the House floor and declared “bipartisan support for Israel remains a strategic asset, and those who support Israel need to be careful not to jeopardize that. I think none of my colleagues do that, I want to make it clear.” But Mr. Carbajal did exactly that. Inexplicably, he voted against the House resolution condemning the UN vote. And in so doing he aligned himself with a small group — only 18 percent of the members of the House of Representatives — who refused to condemn the UN’s one-sided, unprecedented, blatantly anti-Israel action. Mr. Carbajal’s vote left me deeply saddened. During the campaign, he spoke eloquently to me of his support for Israel. Now I question his sincerity. Hopefully his future votes will reflect the bipartisan support for Israel emphasized by the Democratic leadership. Steve Zipperstein is the former chief assistant United States attorney for the Central District of California.