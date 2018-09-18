CA’s Brown Setting Commutation, Pardon Record

By

This is the golden era for criminals in California. Felons from foreign countries are protected from arrest and deportation by the police. If convicted, no problem the governor will commuted your sentence so you will not be deported. Rape? Give the girl some drugs or a beer and it is a non violent crime, like pick pocketing! If you were convicted a long time ago, AB 109 will let you out of jail. If not, the Governor will. “With four months left in office, California’s longest-serving governor is granting forgiveness to record numbers of criminals. Gov. Jerry Brown commuted the life sentences of 20 murderers, and he has handed out more than 1,100 pardons benefiting a wide array of individuals, including those convicted of dealing drugs, driving while intoxicated and forgery, reports the Washington Post. The tally is much greater than that of his predecessors. Arnold Schwarzenegger granted 15 pardons, and Gray Davis zero. Perhaps more remarkable are the commutations, which often spell early release for criminals who may have had no chance of parole. Brown has issued 82 in seven years, far more than any governor since at least the 1940s”. From 180,000 in prison, we are done to 115,000 and lots of felons are just tickets, so you won’t go to jail for stealing from grocery stores or ripping off the laptop in the back of your car—not even a police report if caught! This is truly the golden age. The cherry on top is NO cash bail—you can get arrested, be sent back on the streets and disappear, move to Denver, Phoenix or a town the next county over. Who says crime doesn’t pay? Not California Democrats.

By Crime and Justice News, 9/10/18

California was once a leader in tough-on-crime policies, which turned its prisons into inmate warehouses. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2011 that overcrowding in prisons amounted to cruel and unusual punishment. Reforms that have reduced the prison population 25 percent. About 115,000 remain locked up in 33 facilities. The vast majority of those released have been nonviolent offenders. Brown sees his actions not as a sign of lenience. “There has been an overshoot in the time many people expect [criminals] to be locked up in a cage or cell,” he said. In the 1970s, those convicted of first-degree murder tended to serve about a decade for their crimes; now it isn’t unusual for such sentences to span a half-century. Some 5,000 prisoners are serving life sentences without parole in California. Michele Hanisee of the Association of Los Angeles Deputy District Attorneys said the commutations “are motivated by [Brown’s] personal philosophy of deincarceration.”