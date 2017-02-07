Casey Anthony (Yes THAT Casey Anthony) Protests President Trump

By

Along with terrorist apologists, cop haters, haters of white people, haters of freedom with have, the vile, crazy and accused murderer of her children, Casey Anthony, infamous Casey, does not like President Trump. So much so she protested him, in Tampa, Florida last weekend. Gee, Elizabeth Warren, crying Chuck Schumer, #blacklivesmatter, CAIR, La Raza and now Casey are not fans of freedom and our President. Will Charlie Manson issue a statement? How about Bergdahl, will he make a comment in a joint statement with Bernie Madoff? Eric Holder, the seller of assault weapons to the Mexican drug cartels is a sworn enemy of Pres. Trump. In this crowd add the name of Casey Anthony? Will someone ask Sen. Sanders if he is proud to be joined by Anthony in opposition to Trump? That sounds like a question Jesse Watters should ask him. This is no joke—except the opposition to Trump appears to want to make the news and SNL on NBC instead of serious policy discussions. As Trump might say, “Send in the clowns”!

Chuck Ross, Daily Caller, 2/5/17



Anti-Donald Trump forces have an ally in a woman who likely murdered her two-year-old daughter in one of the highest profile criminal cases in recent memory.

Casey Anthony, who stood trial in the murder of her daughter Caylee, was spotted among a group of 3,000 people protesting outside of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort late Saturday.

Anthony is seen in video recorded by WPTV news station. The brief footage shows the 30-year-old wearing glow-in-the-dark bracelets and waving to someone off-camera.

Anthony declined to speak to WPTV on camera but did say that she opposed Trump, the station reported.

Anthony entered the national spotlight in July 2008 after her daughter disappeared in Orlando, Fla. The toddler’s body was found that December.

Evidence presented in a high-profile jury trial in 2011 strongly suggested that Anthony killed her daughter and kept her body in the trunk of her car. Anthony’s acquittal that July was widely condemned given the strength of the evidence against her.