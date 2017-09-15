Cashless Marijuana Sales In California, Hawaii and Colorado

By

As my readers know, in August of 2016, I attended a bloggers conference in Denver sponsored by the Franklin center for Integrity in Journalism, I also visited the “Mile High Marijuana Dispensary”. One of the things I learned is that crime is high (no pun intended) in the parking lots of marijuana sellers in Colorado. Folks going to the centers have cash going in and marijuana going out. So criminals know they will get one or the other. The Denver police consider this a serious issue. Now some have found an answer—including the State of California—no cash needed to buy pot. “All of Hawaii’s eight licensed dispensaries have agreed to go cashless by Oct. 1, the governor’s office said. The dispensaries will ask patients to use a debit payment app to buy their pot instead of cash. The app is already an option for marijuana transactions in six states, including California and Colorado. Iris Ikeda, the state’s financial institutions commissioner, told reporters at a news conference that state officials haven’t discussed whether people wanting to pay in cash will be turned away from dispensaries.” Pornography create new technological advances in film making and computer use. Like it or not, the porn industry developments are now used by most computers and IT people. Could it be that the cashless society, which we are well on the way to becoming, will be pushed further by cashless pot purchases?

Cashless Marijuana Industry? Hawaii Aims to Be the First

Governing, 9/14/17

Hawaii said Tuesday that it aims to be the first state to have marijuana sales handled without cash, saying it wanted to avoid robberies and other crimes targeting dispensaries.

All of Hawaii’s eight licensed dispensaries have agreed to go cashless by Oct. 1, the governor’s office said. The dispensaries will ask patients to use a debit payment app to buy their pot instead of cash. The app is already an option for marijuana transactions in six states, including California and Colorado.

Iris Ikeda, the state’s financial institutions commissioner, told reporters at a news conference that state officials haven’t discussed whether people wanting to pay in cash will be turned away from dispensaries.

“Oct. 1 is our target date to try to go cashless as much as we can,” Ikeda said.

Many marijuana businesses use cash because banks fear pot money could expose them to legal trouble from the U.S. government, which regulates banking and still bans marijuana.

