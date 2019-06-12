By

What is a tax deduction? Is it to create jobs, to get people to stay in the State or to expand their business? Maybe it is to help get an industry started in the State or to perform a service for society. Does losing money playing poker at a casino deserve a tax break? That IS the current law. Now there is an effort to end this tax break—should you be financing gambling through paying higher taxes? Looking forward to a discussion of this policy on the comment section of this article on the web site.

Casinos fight to keep tax break

Matt Lewis, Whats Matters, CalMatters, 6/5/19

Native American tribes are lobbying to allow you to keep deducting gambling losses.

Say you have a good night at the casino and win $10,000, only to have your luck run out the next night and lose $12,000.

You can deduct your losses against winnings and save yourself when state income taxes come due.

That could be seen as a loophole tailored for casinos that depend on high-rollers. But loopholes are in the eyes of the beneficiaries, as Assemblyman Adam Gray, a Democrat from Modesto, is finding.

Gray, who chairs the committee that oversees gambling, is pushing legislation to eliminate the “net wagering losses” deduction.

Depending on how it’s viewed, that step would cost high-rollers $490 million or generate that amount for the state in the coming year, the Franchise Tax Board estimates.

Gray proposes to earmark the money to pay for a new University of California teaching hospital at UC Merced and at UC Riverside, and provide clean water for a million Californians who cannot safely drink from their taps. His bill awaits an Assembly vote.

The influential Tribal Alliance of Sovereign Indian Nations, which represents tribes that own casinos, is not pleased:

“Although seemingly popular, elimination of this deduction will have consequences–primarily on tribal governments–which we have not had the opportunity to adequately analyze given the absence of any meaningful consultation with Indian tribes.”