CAUSE: Radical Pay $39,000 + Benefits To Take Over a Community

Why do Democrats win? They are organized—outside their Party—to make believe they are community people, when they are actually outside agitators. CAUSE is just one of the groups—it is the successor to the discredited ACORN, the socialist totalitarian organization. Now we see it is in Ventura and Santa Barbara County. Read it carefully, they real plan is to radicalize the Hispanic community. The affect? To make California look like a Central American Banana Republic.

Be afraid, be very afraid. Check to see if a similar organization is in your county.

Santa Paula Organizer

George Soros

Central Coast Alliance United for a sustainable Economy.

Santa Paula Organizer Job Description

ABOUT CAUSE:

Founded in 2001, CAUSE’s mission is to build grassroots power to realize social, economic and environmental justice for the people of the Ventura and Santa Barbara counties region through policy research, leadership development, organizing, and advocacy.

POSITION OVERVIEW:

CAUSE is currently seeking a Santa Paula Organizer responsible for developing grassroots community leaders and coordinating their leadership in organizing city-based social, economic, and environmental justice issue campaigns. The position will be supervised by the Organizing Director and will work directly with a team of six other organizers. The position will be based in our office in Santa Paula.

The Santa Paula Community Organizer’s responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Building a base of CAUSE grassroots leaders among working-class, immigrant families in Santa Paula, by: Conducting house-meeting campaigns including personal visits to recruit Santa Paula residents to become grassroots community leaders involved with CAUSE Developing and growing two committees, each with a goal of 30 Santa Paula residents and a core of 15 leaders, one composed primarily of Spanish-speaking immigrant adults and one composed primarily of high school age youth Facilitating biweekly meetings with each committee to develop and coordinate community organizing and advocacy campaigns around issues in Santa Paula Working with grassroots leaders to develop their political education, leadership skills such as speaking to news reporters and elected officials, facilitating meetings to coordinate strategic campaigns, and doing outreach and organizing to mobilize their communities

Working in support of other CAUSE campaigns as part of Organizing Team

Recruiting and training grassroots leaders to volunteer on get-out-the-vote efforts including door-to-door canvassing and phonebanking during elections

Interacting with donors and involving grassroots leaders in fundraising

Linking neighborhood-based issues with regional, state and national issues

JOB REQUIREMENTS/QUALIFICATIONS:

Bilingual (English and Spanish)required

Bicultural competency preferred

Bachelors Degree or equivalent preferred

Prior employment and/or intern experience with transferable skills to that of a Community Organizer preferred

Prior employment and/or intern experience within Latinx immigrant communities preferred

Prior employment and/or intern experience with electoral work preferred

Demonstrated commitment and passion for social, economic and/or environmental justice

Experience with and desire to work with diverse cultures and the ability to engage people from a variety of backgrounds on a one-on-one basis or group format

Ability to interact professionally with elected officials, donors, board members, leaders of ally organizations, and news reporters

Strategic and analytical approach to political issues

Strong written and verbal skills including large group presentations and public speaking

Experience with using common office computer programs (Microsoft Word, Publisher and Excel) as well as web-based Google applications (Gmail, Google Docs, Google Hangout)

Able to work independently and as part of a team

Able to set own work priorities, manage responsibilities and time

Flexibility and willingness to work long hours and weekends, and be able to travel throughout region, state and nation

PHYSICAL DEMANDS

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

OTHER REQUIREMENTS

Valid drivers’ license and dependable access to a car to drive for work required.

WORK SCHEDULE

This position has flexible hours and may often include evening and weekend work.



COMPENSATION

Starting pay for this position is $19/hour or approximately $39,500 per year. Compensation includes paid holidays, vacation, bereavement, sick time and comprehensive health benefits including medical and dental, as well as a monthly stipend for use of cellphone and car.

APPLYING

The deadline to apply for this position is Friday, August 2nd. Interview process will include a formal interview with senior staff and an interview with CAUSE grassroots leaders. Please e-mail resumes with cover letter to Hazel Davalos at hazel@causenow.org. Applicants who do not meet the minimum requirements will not receive a response.

CAUSE IS AN AFFIRMATIVE ACTION EMPLOYER. WOMEN AND PEOPLE OF COLOR ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.