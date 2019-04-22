By

This is a bit strange. The California Building Industry Association is calling SB 50 a “job creator, “SB 50 (Wiener) – Incentivizes the production of high-density housing in transit-rich areas.”

Why is it strange? Because that us already the law. Any city that wants to use high density housing near transit—or anywhere else in the city can do so. So, why duplicate the law? Because what they do not mention is that zoning and permitting will be taken away from a city or county—with the State acting as your city planning commission. If you live in Fontana, under SB 50, to support or oppose a housing project you would have to travel 400 miles to Sacramento, to a Sacramento hearing—in fact, probably, those making the decision about your city may never have stepped a foot in the city and need a map to find it. Then you have the CBIA itself. It is led by Dan Dunmoyer a former Guv Wilson Administration person. And the PR firm for the CBIA is Stutzman Public Affairs. Rob Stutzman is arguably the leading and most vocal Never Trumper in California. While the list of job creators and job killers looks good—their support of SB 50 stands out like a sore thumb but is buried in their report. The question is simple, should zoning and permits be given by people from your community or those who may never have eaten a taco in your community?

CBIA Announces 2019 Housing Creators, Housing Killers Legislation

California Building Industry Association, 4/22/19

The California Building Industry Association (CBIA) today announced its second annual “Housing Creators” and “Housing Killers” lists. The lists label specific legislative proposals based on whether they will either help increase housing affordability for Californians or make the housing crisis worse.

“It is our responsibility to let legislators and their constituents know which proposals will facilitate the construction of new housing, and which are going to impede housing from being built,” said Dan Dunmoyer, President and CEO.

To date, the CBIA has identified five bills as “Housing Creators” and four bills as “Housing Killers.” If other proposals are introduced or amended later in the legislative session, CBIA will update the lists as needed. Housing-related legislative proposals are analyzed and assigned to a list based on specific policy criteria determining if the proposals would help ameliorate or exacerbate the affordability crisis. Some of the specific elements of the criteria include whether the legislation will:

stimulate or slow housing production;

decrease or increase the cost to build houses;

make housing less or more expensive for Californians;

encourage or discourage homeownership; or

decrease or increase regulatory barriers.

Prior to designating a bill as a Housing Killer and placing it on the list, the CBIA attempts to work with the author to resolve their concerns.

2019 Housing Creators List

AB 264 (Melendez) –Incentivizes the building of new homes by providing a tax credit for the payment of impact fees by homebuilders.

–Incentivizes the building of new homes by providing a tax credit for the payment of impact fees by homebuilders. AB 1561 (Garcia) – Ensures that cities and counties consider the impact of their residential development decisions upon communities of color.

– Ensures that cities and counties consider the impact of their residential development decisions upon communities of color. SB 50 (Wiener) – Incentivizes the production of high-density housing in transit-rich areas.

– Incentivizes the production of high-density housing in transit-rich areas. SB 330 (Skinner) – Speeds up construction of new housing in California by lifting certain local restrictions on development for a period of ten years in areas where housing needs are the greatest.

– Speeds up construction of new housing in California by lifting certain local restrictions on development for a period of ten years in areas where housing needs are the greatest. AB 1317 (Brough) – Gives more renters a pathway to becoming first-time home buyers by exempting from gross income any income earned on the moneys contributed to a homeownership saving account.

2019 Housing Killers List

AB 520 (Kalra) – Raises the cost of constructing rental and for-sale homes by a

– Raises the cost of constructing rental and for-sale homes by a minimum of $84,000 per door by expanding when prevailing wage must be paid.

SB 182 (Jackson) –Imposes a new and expansive regulatory scheme that does not have to be “reasonable, feasible or achievable” for homebuilding projects of 10 or more homes. Creates first of its kind regulatory requirements without any data or analytical support, making housing production more costly, resulting in fewer homes being built.

–Imposes a new and expansive regulatory scheme that does not have to be “reasonable, feasible or achievable” for homebuilding projects of 10 or more homes. Creates first of its kind regulatory requirements without any data or analytical support, making housing production more costly, resulting in fewer homes being built. SB 326 (Hill) – Imposes additional costs on the production of homes in California. Especially increases regulations and costs on the building of high-density multi-family housing – the very type of projects the state wants homebuilders to build for their environmental and public safety benefits.

– Imposes additional costs on the production of homes in California. Especially increases regulations and costs on the building of high-density multi-family housing – the very type of projects the state wants homebuilders to build for their environmental and public safety benefits. SB 533 (Monning) – Retroactively mandates that a project is a “public works”, not because it meets the statutory requirement of a public works project, but simply because of its geographic location.

###

The Voice of Homebuilding and New Construction in California, the California Building Industry Association is a statewide trade association representing thousands of homebuilders, remodelers, subcontractors, architects, engineers, designers, and other industry professionals.