CBRT Issues Statement on Senate Passage of Single-Payer Healthcare Bill

The Democrats in the State Senate do not care anymore about the cost of a program or even if it works. They are like the old Soviet Politburo—vote for what you are told. And, like the old Soviet Union, their values will bankrupt the State. Yesterday the Senate Democrats voted to implement a $400 billion a year program (current general fund budget is $162 billion)—how will they pay? A 15% ADDITIONAL tax on your paycheck. What would you get? No one knows.

““There is no realistic funding mechanism to support SB562, especially given all the existing spending obligations the state must honor, including education, transportation and infrastructure. Our debt liabilities are more than $250 billion, we are the highest taxed state in the nation and too many Californians continue to struggle daily with how to make ends meet.”

This is the right time to sell out and leave the State, while you can—while the State has not taxed you out of your savings. Single Payer is a death sentence for the State and your family.