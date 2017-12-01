By

NBC “forgot” about the years of abuse of women by Matt Lauer. CBS turned the other way on the abuses of women by Charlie Rose. The networks knew for years how Al Franken treated women—years ago Franken publicly noted how he would RAPE Lesley Stahl. So it is not surprise that the Fake News networks would not discuss the abuses of women by Democrat members of Congress Like Grivjla of Arizona and Green of Texas. Now we have another abuser ignored by the Fake News promoters. ““David, this settlement was paid against claims made against disgraced former Congressman Eric Massa. Close to $100,000 in taxpayer money paid to two former male staffers. The largest settlement that we know of of-its-kind paid for misconduct by a single lawmaker,” Bruce reported. According to Bruce, it was the largest payment from the slush fund that we know of so far but it went completely unreported by their competitor networks.” Who was the Speaker of the House that kept this abuser and his use of tax dollars under wraps? The so-called “champion” of women—San Fran Nan. Massa was forced to resigned from Congress in March, 2010. Of course, he was not charged with abusing a woman—it was a man he is alleged to try to abuse.

CBS, NBC Skip $100,000 to Dem Congressman’s Harassment Victims

By Nicholas Fondacaro, MRC Newsbusters, 11/30/17

While the pressure mounted on Democratic harassers Representative John Conyers and Senator Al Franken to resign, more details broke on Thursday of the Congressional slush fund used to pay off such victims. ABC World News Tonight was the only network evening broadcast from the Big Three (ABC, CBS, and NBC) to report that the male victims of former New York Democratic Congressman Eric Massa were paid a settlement of nearly $100,000 combined.

At the end of a report about the claims against Conyers and the mounting pressure from Party leadership for him to resign, ABC briefly (37 seconds) discussed the new revelations.

“And Mary, you’ve been reporting about the separate set of rules for Congress, when it comes to sexual harassment complaints,” prefaced Anchor David Muir, teeing up Correspondent Mary Bruce. “And Congress, as you’ve reported, has paid $17 million to settle workplace complaints and tonight, you’re learning of one big payout involving whom?”

“David, this settlement was paid against claims made against disgraced former Congressman Eric Massa. Close to $100,000 in taxpayer money paid to two former male staffers. The largest settlement that we know of of-its-kind paid for misconduct by a single lawmaker,” Bruce reported.

According to Bruce, it was the largest payment from the slush fund that we know of so far but it went completely unreported by their competitor networks.

In a more detailed report on ABC’s website, journalist Justin Fishel wrote about how “the claims were settled after Massa, a Democrat from upstate New York, resigned in 2010 amid a pending ethics investigation into allegations he groped and sexually harassed members of his staff.”

“The Office of Compliance would neither confirm nor deny any of the terms, saying they are required by law to keep those records secret,” Fishel added.

Instead of reporting on the nearly $100,000 payout, NBC Nightly News spent one minute and 38 seconds talking about Conyers and touting him as “the Dean of the House.” They also seemed shocked by how fierce his Democratic colleagues were in calling for him to resign. And they surprised by Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s “stunning about-face” on the matter after first supporting him.

As for the Spanish-language networks Univision and Telemundo, neither of them mentioned the revelation of Massa’s large payouts.

