CBS News has stopped using its Twitter account for the foreseeable future. Then Changed Their Minds

By

On November 18 CBS suspended its use of Twitter, due to it being unsafe. Unsafe? Yup, Musk is allowing Trump back on—and CBS is calling that unsafe. Yesterday, CBS decided it was now “safe” to go back using Twitter—even though Trump is still allowed to be on the Platform, with 86 million followers. CBS has again proven this it is a radical, totalitarian operation, hating free speech and the American public. If I want to watch news hating America I would watch Havana TV, which is at least honest in its opposition to free speech. CBS, is just a bottom feeder, hating us and telling us we are bad people because we believe in freedom. “CBS News has stopped using its Twitter account for the foreseeable future. The network claims it stopped using its account to “monitor” the situation at Twitter after Elon Musk’s takeover. “In light of the uncertainty around Twitter and out of an abundance of caution, CBS News is pausing its activity on the social media site as it continues to monitor the platform,” Jonathan Vigliotti, CBS News national correspondent.”

CBS News Suspends Twitter Posting

Autumn Johnson, Newsbusters, 11/19/22

CBS News has stopped using its Twitter account for the foreseeable future.

The network claims it stopped using its account to “monitor” the situation at Twitter after Elon Musk’s takeover.

“In light of the uncertainty around Twitter and out of an abundance of caution, CBS News is pausing its activity on the social media site as it continues to monitor the platform,” Jonathan Vigliotti, CBS News national correspondent, said according to a report from NBC News Saturday.

The move follows ad suspensions from several major companies in protest of Musk’s changes to the platform’s content moderation policy, one of which includes an end to unfair censorship.

Earlier in the month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Audi, General Motors, General Mills, and Pfizer paused ads on the platform.

General Motors told CNN that it is “monitoring” Twitter’s “new direction” under Musk but could change decide to reinstate ads in the future.

“We have paused advertising on Twitter,” General Mills spokesperson Kelsey Roemhildt told CNN at the time. “As always, we will continue to monitor this new direction and evaluate our marketing spend.”

In a recent “open letter,” leftist advocacy group Accountable Tech and other progressive groups demanded that corporations pull their ads from Twitter.

“Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter came with his promise to advertisers like you that the social network would not transform into a ‘free-for-all hellscape’ and would remain ‘warm and welcoming to all,’” the letter read.

Accountable Tech’s website claims the group “is working to bring about long-term structural reform to tackle the existential threat social media companies pose to our information ecosystem and democracy.”