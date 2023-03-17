CBS Wants to Bankrupt San Fran—Transfer Wealth

By

CBS has joined the chorus of giving tax dollars away. In this case, $5 million to any black that can make their way to San Fran. Of course the city does not have any money—it is running a deficit. Literally, CBS has declared itself a proponent of Socialism and a hater fo the productive. In the end, should any part of this theft of tax dollars occur, business will join the flood of jobs and families fleeing San Fran—and then who is going to advertise on CBS? The pimps, the illegals and the drug dealers? CBS and the supporters of this wealth transfer are like the Germans that backed the Naziis, hoping they would be saved. In the end, all of Germany was gone—the same will happen to San Fran.

CBS Cheers SF Reparations Proposal to Give Black Residents $5 Million, Guaranteed Incomes

Curtis Houck , Newsbusters, 3/15/23

Amid the litany of weather reports and coverage of a U.S. drone being downed in the Black Sea after colliding with a Russian jet and recent woke banks going under, Wednesday’s CBS Mornings made it interesting when they spent a few minutes fawning over San Francisco moving closer to offering $5 million, guaranteed incomes of $97,000, and homes for the price of $1 to Black residents as reparations.

This was despite the fact that, as they admitted, a Hoover Institution estimate found it could cost San Franciscans of other races (and presumably those in poverty) $600,000 in new taxes. Talk about a case of mass racial arson. But for the far-left CBS, such a move would be fantastic.

“And in this country, a major city considers whether to pay millions in reparations to some of its black citizens,” boasted fill-in co-host Michelle Miller in a tease. Miller, who co-hosts CBS Mornings Saturday, is married to far-left activist Marc Morial of the National Urban League, so she’s naturally on board.

Fill-in What to Watch host Jamie Wax kicked off the block by reporting that San Francisco held a hearing Tuesday for “residents added their voices to” the “proposal to give $5 million to every eligible black person” as it “appears to be gaining support.”

After a soundbite from one Black resident in support of the payout, Wax shared more of the details:

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voiced enthusiastic support for more than 100 recommendations made by a city-appointed rep reparations committee. Others include guaranteeing annual incomes of at least $97,000 and homes in San Francisco for $1 a family. The committee submits a final report in June. It has not analyzed the cost of the proposals, but the conservative Hoover Institution says San Frranciscans of other races would have to pay $600,000 per family. A complicated issue.

Miller replied the “question who pays is really at the heart of it” with fill-in co-host Adriana Diaz being astonished that the city was thinking of paying out such a large sum.

Socialist co-host Tony Dokoupil was also all-in:

I always quote Heather McGee on this, who says history has a way of ending up in your bank account and she’s 100 percent right. You know, there’s a reason why black families have one-tenth of the wealth generally speaking than white families.

He added that while “it’s good that, locally, they’re thinking about this,” the real issue of racism in America wasn’t “because of San Francisco policies” but rather “federal policy and actions by the government on behalf of all citizens.”

Miller agreed, citing “real estate and banking institutions” as “pervasive” in their racism. This led Dokoupil to call for national reparations: “But really, it’s a national — it’s a national issue. We do need national leaders to step up.”

Wax also concurred and remarked that “[i]t’ll be interesting to see how this plays out and if it becomes a model for anywhere else.”

Before moving to another topic, Diaz cited Evanston, Illinois as having actually enacted reparations with “some citizens” having received “$25,000 each.”

Exit question: Which of them will volunteer to do a story interviewing non-Black residents if they are forced into paying hundreds of thousands of dollars many of them don’t have or have basic government services cut in the name of solving racism?

CBS’s support for the possibility of forcing poor, non-black residents to pay reparations for their ancestors allegedly being racist suppressors was made possible thanks to advertisers such as Ashley HomeStore, Claritin, and Consumer Cellular. Follow the links to see their contact information at the MRC’s Conservatives Fight Back page.

To see the relevant transcript from March 15, click “expand.”

CBS Mornings

March 15, 2023

7:35 a.m. Eastern [TEASE]

[ON-SCREEN HEADLINE: Coming Up; San Francisco Reparations Plan]

MICHELLE MILLER: And in this country, a major city considers whether to pay millions in reparations to some of its black citizens.

(….)

7:48 a.m. Eastern

[ON-SCREEN HEADLINE: What to Watch; San Francisco Reparations Proposal]

JAMIE WAX: Look, alright, we’re going to start in San Francisco. A reparations proposal to give $5 million to every eligible black person appears to be gaining support. At a city hearing yesterday, residents added their voices to the debate.

BLACK SAN FRANCISCO RESIDENT: It is time for you to do the right thing and provide us with the reparations, make us whole, make us important in your lives. Black lives matter. You have an opportunity to demonstrate this today.

WAX: The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voiced enthusiastic support for more than 100 recommendations made by a city-appointed rep reparations committee. Others include guaranteeing annual incomes of at least $97,000 and homes in San Francisco for $1 a family. The committee submits a final report in June. It has not analyzed the cost of the proposals, but the conservative Hoover Institution says San Frranciscans of other races would have to pay $600,000 per family. A complicated issue.

MILLER: A question who pays is really at the heart of it.

ADRIANA DIAZ: But they’re really considering $5 million —

MILLER: Yeah.

DIAZ: — per black person?

WAX: That’s —

DIAZ: That’s —

WAX: — that’s the proposal.

MILLER: That’s a lot of money.

TONY DOKOUPIL: $97k per year and then —

DIAZ: Wow.

DOKOUPIL: — housing for $1 a family. I mean, I always quote Heather McGee on this, who says history has a way of ending up in your bank account and she’s 100% right. You know, there’s a reason why black families have one-tenth of the wealth generally speaking than white families. But it’s not because of San Francisco policies. It’s because of federal policy and actions by the government on behalf of all citizens, so it’s good that, locally, they’re thinking about this. [TO DIAZ] And you’ve covered this locally.

DIAZ: Yeah.

MILLER: And real estate and banking institutions. It’s — it’s pervasive throughout —

DIAZ: Absolutely.

MILLER: — outside —

DOKOUPIL: But really, it’s a national — it’s a national issue. We do need national leaders to step up.

WAX: For sure. It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out and if it becomes a model for anywhere else.

DIAZ: Well, Evanston, Illinois, was the first city in the city to pass reparations.

MILLER: Mmhmm.

DIAZ: Some citizens got $25,000 each.

WAX: That’s a big difference between what San Francisco —

MILLER: Yeah, a lot [inaudible].

DIAZ: Huge difference.

