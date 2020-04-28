By

The Chinese Communist Party does not allow a crisis to go to waste—even those they started. Hard to believe but literally the Communist Party of China is in our classrooms—and school boards are allowing it. “A broader Chinese language initiative in Utah has led to Chinese Communist Party (CCP) military parades being shown to children in public schools, with teacher Zheng Yamin declaring: “Behind the language is the culture. When we learn Chinese, we are also learning Chinese culture, Chinese morality and values… “…On National Day of China last year, the children watched a grand military parade with me,” she added. “They thought President Xi Jinping was cool. Later, when they saw President Xi Jinping delivering the New Year’s speech, they thought President Xi Jinping was very kind.” A subsidiary of China-based company VIPkid, Lingo Bus “provides one-on-one personalized Chinese lessons for children aged between 5 and 12″ with real-time, virtual lessons.” While this story is about Utah, California schools also are using this propaganda. There are investigative journalists doing to research to identify our districts that are providing this propaganda to students.

EXCLUSIVE: CCP-Linked Firm Targets U.S. Schoolkids With Chinese ‘Morality and Values’, Shows CCP Military Parades in Schools

Natalie Winters, The National Pulse, 4/27/20

Chinese learning platform Lingo Bus, known to censor anti-Chinese Communist Party content, has “donated” services to U.S. schools in an attempt to exploit the shift to online learning as a result of the coronavirus.

A broader Chinese language initiative in Utah has led to Chinese Communist Party (CCP) military parades being shown to children in public schools, with teacher Zheng Yamin declaring: “Behind the language is the culture. When we learn Chinese, we are also learning Chinese culture, Chinese morality and values…

“…On National Day of China last year, the children watched a grand military parade with me,” she added. “They thought President Xi Jinping was cool. Later, when they saw President Xi Jinping delivering the New Year’s speech, they thought President Xi Jinping was very kind.”

A subsidiary of China-based company VIPkid, Lingo Bus “provides one-on-one personalized Chinese lessons for children aged between 5 and 12″ with real-time, virtual lessons.

Alongside its mission to promote Chinese, the firm is attempting to dictate school curricula. In classic CCP-fashion, the company has fired teachers that used maps depicting Taiwan as independent of China and those who dare to address the Tiananmen Square Massacre.

Lingo Bus is now influencing the curricula in U.S. schools, where the CCP’s propaganda and censorship schemes in light of their culpability for the novel coronavirus pandemic are in over-drive.

Former Utah State Senator Howard Stephenson described the donation:

Lingo Bus, a Chinese education company specialized in e-learning, has made a very generous donation of their Chinese language-learning platform and resources to Utah students, to aid them while they are being educated online at home. It came in mid-March, when it became clear that Utah schools were closing and would remain closed for at least several weeks.

Chinese-state media spun the story as: “In Utah, Passion to Study Chinese Undimmed Amid Coronavirus Crisis.”

But there’s a darker side still to the “language initiative.”

Stephenson, a pro-amnesty Republican who spearheaded the introduction of Chinese language learning programs to 15,000 students at 76 Utah schools, “aligned himself with the Confucius Institute and teachers from Han Ban, the Chinese institution aimed at promoting Chinese language worldwide.”

The Confucius Institute serves as the international propaganda arm of the CCP.

The group deploys Chinese teachers to push the regime’s narratives, and chapters have established presences on roughly 90 American college campuses.

Stephenson, however, welcomes China’s takeover: “We have to recognize the emergence of China as the economic power and world’s largest population-wise nation, and we as Americans must realize that China is our future, and we should be China’s future.”

“I have complete confidence in Han Ban teachers and am impressed with how committed they are to teaching Utah’s math and science curriculum with full fidelity,” he emphasized.

Stephenson even honored the organization’s deputy director-general at the Utah State Capitol in 2018.

This collaboration has made American schoolchildren puppets in the CCP’s global propaganda campaign.

Cindy Mi is the CEO of VIPKid

At Cascade Elementary, a K-6 school which has half of its students participating in Lingo Bus, fourth-grade students were made to write letters to China’s President Xi Jinping at the request of a Confucius Institute-employed teacher.

Xi responded February 15th – as coronavirus raged in China – imploring the students to “become young ‘ambassadors’ for Sino-US friendship.”

The teacher behind the display, Zheng Yamin, admitted that the Confucius Institute’s purported mission to spread the Chinese language is really a trojan horse for spreading China’s “morality and values”:

Behind the language is the culture. When we learn Chinese, we are also learning Chinese culture, Chinese morality and values.

She also described how class time is dedicated to watching CCP military displays:

On National Day of China last year, the children watched a grand military parade with me. They thought President Xi Jinping was cool. Later, when they saw President Xi Jinping delivering the New Year’s speech, they thought President Xi Jinping was very kind.

And this CCP glorification is happening on the taxpayer dime – Cascade Elementary is a public school.

While Lingo Bus is not directly owned by the CCP, it’s the digital component of the Confucius Institute-fueled initiative.

In light of coronavirus, virtual learning is the only remaining avenue for the CCP to turn American school children into 21st century little red guards.