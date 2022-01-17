By

CDC Finally Admits 75 Percent of COVID Deaths Happen in Patients “With at least Four or More Comorbidities”

Sundance, 1/10/22

This issue has always been at the heart of the internal data that was never turned over for review. For two years people have wanted to know the distinction and general health position of the people who were categorized as dying from COVID. What was their previous health status?

For reasons that can only be reconciled by admitting it was purposeful to their objectives, the CDC never released any information showing the background health status of those who were categorized as dying from COVID. However, recently the CDC said they were going to assemble those various subsets of key data for the public.

On January 7th, only being discussed today, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky made the admission on a CBS morning broadcast that 75% of those who are classified as dying from COVID had at least four underlying pre-conditions: “over 75 percent had at least four comorbidities, so really these are people who were unwell to begin with”… WATCH:

.Meanwhile, this same institution is pushing another set of booster jabs upon healthy people with no preconditions. Madness !

Obviously, all of these recent admissions are because the politics of COVID has become a liability to the same people who were exploiting it. The reality of COVID is now harder to hide… the narrative must adapt accordingly.