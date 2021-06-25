By

Biden, Newsom and California school districts pushing for mandatory vaccines for students. Guess they want to pay for a lifelong heart problem caused by the vaccine.

“There have been more than 1,200 cases of a myocarditis or pericarditis mostly in people 30 and under who received Pfizer’s or Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine, according to CDC data.

Roughly 300 million of the shots had been administered as of June 11, the agency said.

For both vaccines combined, there were 12.6 heart inflammation cases per million doses.

A CDC safety group said there’s a “likely association” between a rare heart inflammatory condition in adolescents and young adults mostly after they’ve received their second Covid-19 vaccine shot, citing the most recent data available.

Why do the Democrats hate our kids so much they want them to be in distress for their whole lifetime. This is just one risk being taken by the vaccine. Since they REFUSE to tell us the other risks, cancer, immune system problems, Lupus, how it affects pregnant women—even if they are not pregnant now, when they become pregnant.

Why are they not releasing the risk factors? We know that this could kill young men—already has. These are experimental drugs—we should be told what they do to us before taking them or being forced to take them to get a job, an education or go to the movies.

CDC safety group says there’s a likely link between rare heart inflammation in young people after Covid shot

Berkeley Lovelace Jr., CNBC, 6/23/21

There have been more than 1,200 cases of a myocarditis or pericarditis mostly in people 30 and under who received Pfizer’s or Moderna’s Covid vaccine, according to a series of slide presentations published Wednesday for a meeting of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

Myocarditis is the inflammation of the heart muscle, while pericarditis is the inflammation of the membrane surrounding the heart.

“Clinical presentation of myocarditis cases following vaccination has been distinct, occurring most often within one week after dose two, with chest pain as the most common presentation,” said Dr. Grace Lee, who chairs the committee’s safety group. CDC officials are gathering more data to fully understand the potential risks, how to manage it and whether there are any long-term issues, she said.

The agency said there have been 267 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis reported after receiving one dose of the mRNA vaccines and 827 reported cases after two doses through June 11. There are 132 additional cases where the number of doses received is unknown, the CDC said.

Roughly 300 million of the shots had been administered as of June 11, the agency said.

“This is still a rare event,” Dr. Tom Shimabukuro said at the meeting. For both vaccines combined, there were 12.6 heart inflammation cases per million doses. The cases were more frequent among Moderna’s vaccine recipients at 19.8 cases per million versus eight cases per million for Pfizer’s, he said.

Men under 30 make up the bulk of the cases, the CDC said, and most cases appear to be mild. Of the 295 people who have developed the condition and have been discharged, 79% of them have fully recovered, according to the presentation. Nine people were hospitalized, with two in intensive care as of June 11, according to the agency.

CDC officials said the benefits of getting the Covid vaccine still outweigh the risks.

Cases among younger people are on the rise as older people get vaccinated at higher rates. The U.S. has vaccinated 177.6 million people with at least one dose, roughly 53% of the population, according to the CDC. Just 13.6% of 18-to-24-year-olds have had at least one vaccine dose in the U.S., compared with 26% of people ages 50 to 64, the data shows.

While older age groups have seen hospitalization rates fall, they’ve barely budged among adolescents and young adults, said the CDC’s Dr. Megan Wallace.

“Adolescents and young adults make up a greater proportion of total cases 33% of cases reported in May, were in persons aged 12 to 29 years, compared with 28% last December,” she said. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2767 people ages 12 to 29 years old have died from Covid, she said, noting that 316 of those fatalities have happened since April 1.

The CDC is coordinating its investigation with the Food and Drug Administration, which last month authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for adolescents ages 12 to 15. Symptoms, which include chest pain and shortness of breath, typically develop within a week of receiving the shot with most developing within four days, the agency said.