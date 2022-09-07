By

Just when you thought the lies and scare tactics of Fascist Fauci were ending, government wants to keep you scared—FOREVER. “CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky held a press conference to warn the public about a deadly new “stealth” COVID-19 variant that causes negative test results and causes no symptoms. “This deadly variant has bypassed our most sophisticated tests by ingeniously becoming harmless to the human body,” said Director Walensky, “It is estimated that eight billion people have caught this variant. We must prevent it from spreading further by closing schools and locking up kindergarten children.” This will be the excuse to get booster shots—which were NEVER tested on humans, more mask wearing and even keeping people from going to work. This “warning” is being issued at the same time the demented Biden is asking for tens of billions more for “COVID”—though the school alone have almost $100 billion, 87% of the money given to them, unspent. It is time we said NO to those who have consistently lied to us in the past. Shame on us if we fall for another government COVID scam.

CDC Warns Of New ‘Stealth’ COVID Variant Where You Test Negative And Get No Symptoms

BabylonBee.com, 9/5/22

ATLANTA, GA — CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky held a press conference to warn the public about a deadly new “stealth” COVID-19 variant that causes negative test results and causes no symptoms.

“This deadly variant has bypassed our most sophisticated tests by ingeniously becoming harmless to the human body,” said Director Walensky, “It is estimated that eight billion people have caught this variant. We must prevent it from spreading further by closing schools and locking up kindergarten children.”

The CDC director’s guidance to close schools and stem the tide of this “stealth” variant is backed by data that has been thoroughly and rigorously altered, proving that public school teachers are the most susceptible, testing negative a whopping 100% of the time and often succumbing to the worst symptom-free symptoms.

At publishing time, Pfizer had announced early development of a new, 103% effective vaccine, followed 3.8 seconds later by approval from the FDA.