Celebrities Prove Themselves Dumber Than a Door Nail—Claim Trump is Banning Muslims

In 2015 President Obama listed seven nations as terrorist nations—but did nothing about it. In 2017 President Trump issues orders than those trying to come into the United States from these nations must get a real vetting. Celebrities believe that ALL citizens in terrorists countries are Muslim, hence, they should all be allowed in this nation without vetting. “Emmy Rossum ✔ @emmyrossum Can’t believe he’s actually doing the disgusting unconstitutional things he promised to do. The Muslim ban is awful & will not be tolerated.” Too bad Emmy can not read or understand English—not a Muslim ban Bu what would this knee jerk wannabee think if she knew the truth—or could recognize the truth. Kardashian got famous for a sex tape and talking dirty, SIA is afraid to show her face—Rosie O’Donnell is just a hater. Any wonder Hollywood has lost credibility—now they are DEFENDING to Obama policy of allowing terrorists into this nation. Sick.

By Emmanuel Hapsis, KQED, 1/29/17

On Friday, Trump signed an Executive Order that banned Syrian refugees and citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries. Travelers, including an elderly disabled couple and a boy celebrating his fifth birthday, were detained at airports for hours over the weekend. Thousands across the country gathered to protest. And celebrities found ways to add their voices to the cause.

Sia promised to match any donations to the ACLU:

Rosie O’Donnell, Judd Apatow, and others followed her lead:

Grimes decided to do something similar with donations to the Council on American–Islamic Relation:

Kal Penn created a fundraiser for Syrian refugees in the name of a racist troll, which has already raised over $300,000:

John Legend used his stage time at the PGA Awards to speak about what America means to him:

“Our America is big, it is free, and it is open to dreamers of all races, all countries, all religions. Our vision of America is directly antithetical to that of President Trump. And I want to specifically reject his vision and affirm that America has to be better than that.”

He also implored the wealthy attendees to do something:

“There’s a lot of money and power in this room, and I hope you all will use it for something good.”

Kim Kardashian let the statistics speak for themselves:

And other celebs like Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, and J.K. Rowling used the power of social media to offer support and speak truth to power: