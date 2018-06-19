By

The parents of the 2,000 kids that have been separated from their children KNEW the kids would be taken from them. Indeed, this is what they wanted—why? Because they want sympathy. They could have prevented it by not knowingly violating our laws. Now the Hollywood crowd is calling law enforcement “Nazi’s” and kidnappers. Would a good parent thrust their children into government foster care—these illegal aliens WANTED that—and they got what they wanted. Now, every time a Hollywood celeb donates to a candidate, goes to a Democrat rally, these vicious attacks will come up. The Democrat candidate will have to answer a simple question—Hollywood believe cops and Trumps are Nazi’s—do you? If not, then why are you allowing the celebrities to speak on your behalf? “Film director and super-producer Judd Apatow accused News Corp. owners the Murdochs of promoting a “propaganda machine,” and appeared to accuse Session of kidnapping the minors being brought across the border by adults illegally entering the U.S. “The MURDOCH family is part of this torturing of children. They own the propaganda machine.” Obviously he has emotional problems and needs the government to protect him from his emotional breakdown. What do you think?

Celebs Melt Down over Border Enforcement: ‘Nazis,’ ‘F**king Kidnappers,’ ‘Torturing of Children’

Jerome Hudson, Breitbart Hollywood, 6/18/18

Hollywood elites took to social media on Monday and fired one unhinged tweet after another, accusing President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions of instituting U.S.-Mexico border enforcement tantamount to Nazi-like tactics of “torture” and “kidnapping.”

Film director and super-producer Judd Apatow accused News Corp. owners the Murdochs of promoting a “propaganda machine,” and appeared to accuse Session of kidnapping the minors being brought across the border by adults illegally entering the U.S.

“The MURDOCH family is part of this torturing of children. They own the propaganda machine. Fox stars and show runners should speak up! Journalists and athletes should speak up! Maybe their executives should speak up! @SethMacFarlane can’t be the only one with a conscience,” Apatow tweeted, referring to the Family Guy creator who said he was embarrassed to work for Fox because of the network’s news arm.

“He is a fucking kidnapper!” Apatow fumed in response to a video of Sessions talking about President Trump’s immigration agenda. “The Murdoch’s support these policies ! Where are the Fox stars and executives speaking up?! Imagine if it was your kids. Who has a movie, TV show, sporting event, news show at Fox? How can you remain silent when they promote these policies?”