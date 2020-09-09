By

Top 15: Celebs SCREAM About Trump ‘Actively’ Trying to ‘Kill’ You and Your Kids

This summer ended with Hollywood celebrities screaming and tweeting about the “chaos” in the streets that somehow was Donald Trump’s fault. The past few months also saw the likes of Stephen Colbert straining to praise the boring DNC and the “compassionate” but gaffe-prone Joe Biden.

Lefties like Bette Midler ridiculed RNC speakers like Melania Trump: “She still can’t speak English.” Comedian Sarah Silverman and actor John Cusack sunk even lower, calling the First Lady a “complicit pig” who married a “Nazi.”

Comic Jim Gaffigan condescendingly attacked Trump supporters for voting for a “criminal” “traitor,” while film director Rob Reiner and actress Patricia Arquette raged that the President was “actively trying” to “kill you” and your “children.”

The following is a top 15 countdown of celebrities losing their minds from June through August:

15. Unable to Watch RNC’s “Lies”

“By not watching the RNC, I didn’t do my job tonight. I just want to say, I feel great about it.

Why should we pay attention to what they are saying if none of what they are saying tonight is about what is happening in America right now? Why should we watch their reality show if it doesn’t reflect our reality? Why subject ourselves to their lies that stick to your soul like hot tar?”

— Host Stephen Colbert on CBS’s The Late Show, August 26.

14. Stop the “Chaos,” Vote Biden

“America is in chaos. Which should be no surprise. Any other result of four years of governance by division would be shocking. Americans feel unsafe. Weak, divisive leadership has gotten us where we are now. Strong, unified leadership will make America safe for all. #Biden2020”

— August 31 tweet by Fox’s Family Guy creator Seth McFarlane.

13. Now For Some B.S.

“Now, when we need a president who is a voice of compassion and unity, we’re living in the nightmare of Donald Trump, who is pouring gasoline on the fire. He calls himself the Law and Order President, but he doesn’t obey the law, and he can’t keep the order. This reckless man doesn’t have the wisdom or the character to lead our nation….[Joe Biden] will be a President with grace and dignity who has respect for the truth. Unlike Donald Trump, who doesn’t believe in facts or science at a time when this global pandemic is ravaging the world….Trump is dangerous to our health, and we cannot afford four more years of malice, division and lies and neither can our planet….Let’s face it Trump is unfit, mentally and morally to hold this distinguished office.”

— Singer/actress Barbra Streisand on Celebration for Change: 100 Days to Go aired on Facebook, July 26.

12. Excusing Biden’s Gaffes, “His Heart Gets Ahead of His Words”

“This evening, Joe Biden showed himself to be a man who is decent, compassionate, flawed but honest. And that is water in the desert. He is the sort of person who thinks before he says things, and when he gaffes — which he does, often — it’s because his heart gets ahead of his words.”

— Host Stephen Colbert on CBS’s The Late Show, August 20.

11. No Win for Trump: Choose Illegality or White Supremacy

“Trump brilliantly narrows down the location of his acceptance speech. Either break yet another law and do it at the WH, or do it at Gettysburg and celebrate your devotion to White Supremacy.”

— August 10 tweet by film director Rob Reiner. [The Battle of Gettysburg was a loss for the Confederacy]

10. Trump “Going Full Dictator” Over Mere “Light Property Damage” and “Graffiti”

“The modern conservative movement is a paranoid movement obsessed with conspiracy theories. Remember, this is the same political movement that thinks the world scientists all got together and fabricated the climate crisis as part of an elaborate plot to outlaw airplanes and barbecues. And now those same lunatics think graffiti and light property damage constitute domestic terrorism….Graffiti? You’re going full dictator over some graffiti. What’s next? Are you going to send in S.E.A.L. Team Six to arrest lovestruck teens carving their initials into trees?”

— Host Seth Myers on NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers, July 22.

9. Hectoring Republican to Abandon “Anchor Made of Manure” Trump

“This is your last chance right now to get off the Trump train!…Why on Earth after the last four years, with where the country is now, with the dead people, with where the economy is now, what he has done to international standings and children on the border, why would you want to chain yourself to this anchor made of manure?”

— Host Stephen Colbert to former New Jersey Republican Governor Chris Christie on CBS’s The Late Show, August 27.

8. Beware of Trump’s “Gestapo” “Secret Police”

“Call them Trumps Stasi, His Secret Police, His Gestapo or KGB Call them What you will but they have Just Begun here in America attacking American Dissenters- #NotOnOurWatch.”…

“Trump is turning America into a true shithole country. Where Americans are being hunted by secret police who are tossing US citizens into rented vans and refusing to identify themselves.”

— July 17 tweets by actress Patricia Arquette.

7. Bette Not At Her Best

“#beBest is back! A UGE bore! She can speak several words in a few languages. Get that illegal alien off the stage!…Why are they promoting this awful person, #melania? Was it in her contract? She says it feels like just yesterday they were at their first convention. Maybe to you, Mel. For the rest of us every day has been a horrible slog thru the 9th Circle of Hell. #beBust….Oh, God. She still can’t speak English.”

— From August 25 tweets by singer/actress Bette Midler. According to CNN, First Lady Melania Trump can speak six languages.

6. Things They Would NEVER Tweet About a Democratic First Lady

“I have to admit Melania is a pretty sexy lying asshole complicit pig.”

— August 25 tweet by comedian/actress Sarah Silverman.

5. Mad That Melania Married a “Nazi”

“U know if she [First Lady Melania Trump] was a sex worker & who knows the truth about such a thing – that’s NOT what’s wrong – it’s being a racist -a liar and a criminal enabler of a nazi who put children in cages.”

— August 25 tweet by actor John Cusack responding to Twitter users alleging First Lady Melania Trump was a “call girl.”

4. Imagine a World with a Dead Donald Trump and Ted Cruz

“Think of a world where Donald Trump and Ted Cruz have gone to their reward, but Ruth Bader Ginsburg keeps on trucking. That doesn’t sound so bad, does it?”

— Author Stephen King in his review of a feminist novel where most men have died from a virus, as it appeared in The New York Times Book Review, July 26.

3. Gaffigan Goes On Twitter Tirade Against “Traitor” Trump

“Look Trumpers I get it. As a kid I was a cubs fan and I know you stick by your team no matter what but he’s a traitor and a con man who doesn’t care about you. Deep down you know it. I’m sure you enjoy pissing people off but you know Trump is a liar and a criminal.”…

“I know you hate snobs and elites I get it but look at Ivana and that douche bag Jerod. Think they are on your side? Do you think they’ve ever done a real days work in their lives. Wake up.”…

“You know he lies. Constantly. Yet you don’t care? What because he insults people that make you and me feel dumb?”…

“Wake the fuck up! Trump is not pro-life and obviously not christian or a decent person. Everyone in the Republican Party is just frightened of him.”…

“Trump budding up with dictators is RADICAL. Trump having interfering with the justice department is RADICAL. Trump pandering to the police and army (I gave 3 raises) is RADICAL.”

— Parts of a Twitter rant that went from August 27 into August 28 by comedian Jim Gaffigan.

2. Trump Will Kill You

“Remember when people told you don’t vote for Trump he will kill you. Well they were right. #VoteBiden”

— June 25 tweet by actress Patricia Arquette.

1. Hide Your Kids!

“Donald Trump is actively trying to kill our children.”

— July 16 tweet by director Rob Reiner, discussing Donald Trump’s wishes that students return to school.