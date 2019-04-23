By

Should the governments of America know how many illegal aliens there are in the nation? Should communities know the size of the problem, in order to respond to it? Democrats believe that anyone who can sneak into this country should be counted as if they were citizens. Republicans just want a break down on the numbers. Importantly, until 1960 this was a normal question—are you here legally. “Across 90 minutes of arguments in the closely watched case this morning, the court’s more liberal justices highlighted evidence suggesting that the inclusion of the citizenship question would harm the count. They also struggled to see where Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross confronted these findings in announcing he would be adding the question to the once-a-decade survey. But some of the court’s conservative majority suggested the argument against including the question on the 2020 census would make it difficult for the department to ever add any questions to the census out of fear that they could lead to lower response rates and a worse count. By June we will know if the census is real or just a talking point to raise taxes and have government spend more. Extremely important issue for our future.

Census Suit Drives Partisan Wedge at Supreme Court

TIM RYAN, Courthousenews, 4/23/19



WASHINGTON (CN) – The justices of the Supreme Court appeared divided Tuesday over whether the Trump administration should be stopped from adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

Across 90 minutes of arguments in the closely watched case this morning, the court’s more liberal justices highlighted evidence suggesting that the inclusion of the citizenship question would harm the count. They also struggled to see where Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross confronted these findings in announcing he would be adding the question to the once-a-decade survey.

But some of the court’s conservative majority suggested the argument against including the question on the 2020 census would make it difficult for the department to ever add any questions to the census out of fear that they could lead to lower response rates and a worse count.

Ross announced in March 2018 that he was adding the citizenship question to the 2020 census at the request of the Justice Department. As lawsuits challenging the decision worked through federal courts, however, evidence emerged that Ross began considering the move much earlier.

The citizenship question would appear on the so-called short form, a questionnaire sent out to every household in the United States and which every person in the country must answer. Critics say it would chill responses from immigrant households, causing an undercount in cities that tend to vote Democrat.

After a trial in New York, a federal judge found that the Justice Department rationale was nothing more than pretext and that Ross’ action violated the Administrative Procedure Act. That cornerstone of administrative law outlines the steps federal agencies must make when reaching their decisions.

A federal judge in Maryland later struck down the question along similar grounds, while a California judge issued a more sweeping opinion, finding Ross’ decision also violated the enumeration clause of the Constitution.

At Supreme Court oral arguments Tuesday, Solicitor General Noel Francisco argued that Ross made a policy choice when he decided to add the citizenship question to the census. He said any new question comes with the potential tradeoff of getting more information but fewer responses.

Francisco also said the government has a perfectly good reason for wanting to collect citizenship data from the census rather than from the other administrative records that it collects and that the data experts at the Census Bureau were unable to definitively present a better alternative.

Francisco also noted the question has been on the census in some form or another before and that blocking it now would be an unusual step for the court to take.

The arguments against the question were split between three attorneys, all of whom took slightly different angles on the administration’s claims.

New York Solicitor General Barbara Underwood argued Ross was wrong to ignore the advice of his top scientists and that the administration could easily collect better information about citizenship without risking the accuracy of the census.

Dale Ho, an attorney with the ACLU who argued for a group of nonprofits, said even if the court were to accept Ross’ claim that he added the question to help the Justice Department enforce the Voting Rights Act, the citizenship question is a poor way to aid that effort. Ho said the Commerce Department cannot even share the most granular details it would get about citizenship and that the data it could share would be significantly less accurate than if it took the same information from other sources.

Finally, Douglas Letter, who argued for the House of Representatives, said that with the exception of questions that cause very minor drops in accuracy, the Commerce Department must make the accuracy of the census a priority over any other interests it might have.