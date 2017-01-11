Central Valley cities still mired in the Great Recession, report says

• Stockton one of the least-recovered • Home prices drag down Valley cities

With more than a dozen municipalities filing for bankruptcy since 2008 and nearly 60 percent of economists surveyed by the Wall Street Journal saying economic uncertainty has increased since the election, the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis to determine what it terms the nation’s most –and least — recession-recovered cities. And just as the Great Recession dragged the Central Valley to some of its deepest depths, the recovery for the region has been less than spectacular. The Central Valley’s four largest cities are hit especially hard by the slow recovery of home prices, still well below their heights prior to the Great Recession. Among the 505 cities WalletHub studied nationwide, Stockton ranks 502nd. Fresno is slightly healthier, at 454th. Bakersfield ranks 276th and Sacramento, somewhat buoyed by its high number of state employees, comes in at 239th. Here is where the four cities rank on selected measurements. For each of the following metrics, WalletHub says it analyzed the change between pre- and post-recession levels: Recession Recovery in Stockton (1=Most Recovered, 253=Average) 501st – Home Price Appreciation 485th – Poverty Rate 247th – Ratio of Part-Time to Full-Time Jobs 81st – Unemployment Rate 274th – Inflow of College-Educated Workers 442nd – Public Assistance Rate 312th – Labor-Force Participation Rate Stockton ranks 502nd overall and 157th among midsize cities. Recession Recovery in Bakersfield (1=Most Recovered, 253=Average) 432rd – Home Price Appreciation 274th – Poverty Rate 226th – Ratio of Part-Time to Full-Time Jobs 476th – Unemployment Rate 308th – Inflow of College-Educated Workers 230th – Public Assistance Rate 198th – Labor-Force Participation Rate Bakersfield ranks 276th overall and 44th among large cities. Recession Recovery in Fresno (1=Most Recovered, 253=Average) 446rd – Home Price Appreciation 465th – Poverty Rate 421st – Ratio of Part-Time to Full-Time Jobs 471st – Unemployment Rate 411th – Inflow of College-Educated Workers 421st – Public Assistance Rate 269th – Labor-Force Participation Rate Fresno ranks 454th overall and 57th among large cities. Recession Recovery in Sacramento (1=Most Recovered, 253=Average) 436rd – Home Price Appreciation 447th – Poverty Rate 159th – Ratio of Part-Time to Full-Time Jobs 123rd – Unemployment Rate 384th – Inflow of College-Educated Workers 139th – Public Assistance Rate 182nd – Labor-Force Participation Rate Sacramento ranks 239th overall and 39th among large cities. What is the nation’s “most recovered” city, according to WalletHub? It’s Midland, Texas. Cities in the Lone star state make up six of the top ten. The only California cities to make it into the top ten are Santa Clara and Mountain View, in the heart of Silicon Valley, placing sixth and seventh, respectively. At the very bottom of its list, WalletHub places San Bernardino. About the data To measure the progress of local economies since the financial crisis and amount of recovery work that remains to be done, WalletHub’s analysts compared 505 U.S. cities of varying sizes across 18 key economic indicators. The data set ranges from “inflow of college-educated workers” to “share of households receiving public assistance” to “homeownership rate.” Drilldown » For the full report, please visit:: https://wallethub.com/edu/most-least-recession-recovered-cities/5219/