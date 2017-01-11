You are here: Home / Stephen Frank's California Political News And Views / Central Valley cities still mired in the Great Recession, report says

Central Valley cities still mired in the Great Recession, report says

January 11, 2017 By Stephen Frank Leave a Comment

California is in a recession—in December, sales, income and corporate tax collections were down by 12%.  Taxes went up on January 1.  The Guv wants you to pay an extra $65 for your vehicle registration and the transfer tax for selling a home is another tax he wants increased.  Add to this the exploding cost of ObamaCare and the minimum wage, and you have the perfect storm.  Then you should know in December nine of the ten jobs created were service or retail jobs—minimum wage.  The worst off part of the former Golden State is the Central Valley.

“The Central Valley’s four largest cities are hit especially hard by the slow recovery of home prices, still well below their heights prior to the Great Recession.

Among the 505 cities WalletHub studied nationwide, Stockton ranks 502nd.

Fresno is slightly healthier, at 454th. Bakersfield ranks 276th and Sacramento, somewhat buoyed by its high number of state employees, comes in at 239th.”

Pretty bad!  Yet the media says very little.  It does not look like 2017 will be better for California.

Stormwater

Central Valley cities still mired in the Great Recession, report says

Central Valley Business Times,  1/11/17

•  Stockton one of the least-recovered

•  Home prices drag down Valley cities
With more than a dozen municipalities filing for bankruptcy since 2008 and nearly 60 percent of economists surveyed by the Wall Street Journal saying economic uncertainty has increased since the election, the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis to determine what it terms the nation’s most –and least — recession-recovered cities.

And just as the Great Recession dragged the Central Valley to some of its deepest depths, the recovery for the region has been less than spectacular.

The Central Valley’s four largest cities are hit especially hard by the slow recovery of home prices, still well below their heights prior to the Great Recession.

Among the 505 cities WalletHub studied nationwide, Stockton ranks 502nd.

Fresno is slightly healthier, at 454th. Bakersfield ranks 276th and Sacramento, somewhat buoyed by its high number of state employees, comes in at 239th.

Here is where the four cities rank on selected measurements. For each of the following metrics, WalletHub says it analyzed the change between pre- and post-recession levels:

Recession Recovery in Stockton (1=Most Recovered, 253=Average)

501st – Home Price Appreciation

485th – Poverty Rate

247th – Ratio of Part-Time to Full-Time Jobs

81st – Unemployment Rate

274th – Inflow of College-Educated Workers

442nd – Public Assistance Rate

312th – Labor-Force Participation Rate

Stockton ranks 502nd overall and 157th among midsize cities.

Recession Recovery in Bakersfield (1=Most Recovered, 253=Average)

432rd – Home Price Appreciation

274th – Poverty Rate

226th – Ratio of Part-Time to Full-Time Jobs

476th – Unemployment Rate

308th – Inflow of College-Educated Workers

230th – Public Assistance Rate

198th – Labor-Force Participation Rate

Bakersfield ranks 276th overall and 44th among large cities.

Recession Recovery in Fresno (1=Most Recovered, 253=Average)

446rd – Home Price Appreciation

465th – Poverty Rate

421st – Ratio of Part-Time to Full-Time Jobs

471st – Unemployment Rate

411th – Inflow of College-Educated Workers

421st – Public Assistance Rate

269th – Labor-Force Participation Rate

Fresno ranks 454th overall and 57th among large cities.

Recession Recovery in Sacramento (1=Most Recovered, 253=Average)

436rd – Home Price Appreciation

447th – Poverty Rate

159th – Ratio of Part-Time to Full-Time Jobs

123rd – Unemployment Rate

384th – Inflow of College-Educated Workers

139th – Public Assistance Rate

182nd – Labor-Force Participation Rate

Sacramento ranks 239th overall and 39th among large cities.

What is the nation’s “most recovered” city, according to WalletHub? It’s Midland, Texas. Cities in the Lone star state make up six of the top ten. The only California cities to make it into the top ten are Santa Clara and Mountain View, in the heart of Silicon Valley, placing sixth and seventh, respectively.

At the very bottom of its list, WalletHub places San Bernardino.

About the data

To measure the progress of local economies since the financial crisis and amount of recovery work that remains to be done, WalletHub’s analysts compared 505 U.S. cities of varying sizes across 18 key economic indicators. The data set ranges from “inflow of college-educated workers” to “share of households receiving public assistance” to “homeownership rate.”

Drilldown

 

» For the full report, please visit::  https://wallethub.com/edu/most-least-recession-recovered-cities/5219/

 

 
 

JOBS

 

 Sacramento Weather Forecast, CA (95814)

 

·  How to compete against Wal-Mart

·  Stockton mom turns a need into a business

·  The entrepreneur is in

·  Writing her own success story

·  Growing a small business the family way

·  The future pencils positive for this company

·  Niche marketing — Italian style

·  Sipping success with niche marketing

·  Roasting a business out of his passion

·  Success as an independent consultant takes more than expertise

·  Avoiding the traps of employee law violations

·  Cracking the voice-over market

·  The American Dream realized, one package at a time

·  Female winemaker plunges into business

·  A new take on nurse education

·  Family sees moving business success

·  STEM thrives in pockets of education innovation

·  STEM goes solar in Stockton

·  Quick! There’s a robot in my pool

·  Retiring seniors can mean new business

·  Predawn biotech class trains next generation of science workers

·  Staying ahead of the competition the old fashioned way

·  Central Valley sees mismatch between high-tech jobs and job seekers

·  STEM starts young

·  Get ready – the future is here now

·  STEM Education: Growing the Valley’s Future

·  They’re low power in wattage only, not ideas

·  Thinking success spawns Successful Thinkers

·  Small business success can mean finding the right niche

·  This franchise has real muscle behind it

·  Getting the scoop on small business success

·  Reshoring could rebuild America’s manufacturing

·  Marketing that’s deliberately anchored to the past

·  Guitar artist plays his way to success

·  Paralysis no handicap for this entrepreneur

·  Boost sales with better communication

·  Making sandwiches sexy with a franchise

·  Going solar without spending a lot of money

·  They’re cute and cuddly. But are they a business?

·  Opportunity sails forth in the Delta

·  How bad etiquette on the job could kill your career

·  Growing their way out of hunger and poverty

·  Finding small business success from floor to ceiling

·  Why he’s public enemy #1 – for gophers

·  Running a home-based business successfully

·  Your boss needs a vacation – really

·  Couple makes transition from big corporations to small business

·  Carving a small business niche with a better idea

·  Calm is the goal of computer service and education franchisor

·  Developer squeezing new life into downtown with juice franchise

·  Signs of a recovering economy

·  How to keep a family business in the family

·  Ford dealership expands despite the Great Recession

·  Utility Telephone connects with customer service

·  Crowdfunding basics

·  The roar from crowdfunding is getting louder

·  California water wars’ bulldog

·  Water wars heat up in California

·  Helping businesses grow with a stronger STEM

·  How to retain your best employees

·  Small business runs success up the pole

·  Winery expands in Lodi

·  Lodi wineries tapping into growing Chinese market

·  Has the jobs picture brightened for the Valley for 2012?

·  The right education will be needed for 21st Century jobs

·  Where new jobs for San Joaquin will come from

·  Developing jobs for San Joaquin – Part 2

·  Developing jobs for San Joaquin

·  Fruits of his labor

·  Helping grow food security in the Valley of plenty

·  Doing a business turnaround despite the recession

·  Keeping customers loyal helps build her business

·  Expo exposes businesses to utility contracting ideas

·  Drink mix maker taps expertise to blend success

·  Entrepreneur finds success in a basket

·  Tips for catching resume fraud

·  There’s no checking out for this small business owner

·  Entrepreneurs take Valley sports play-by-play to the world

·  Starting a winery from scratch

·  Job hunting tips for the long-term unemployed

·  In the Central Valley, opera isn’t always the Grand Ole Opry

·  Branding ideas for small businesses

·  The ump’s not blind, but the players are

·  Finding success by tapping your brain in a new way – Part Two

·  Finding success by tapping your brain in a new way

·  Machines talking to machines is the future

·  Getting involved in the fight against AIDS

·  Franchised divorce says it’s a better way

·  Small business owner is brewing a success story

·  To beat the Great Recession, they’ve expanded

·  Taking a swing at strokes

·  Alert your taste buds – here comes Taste of San Joaquin

·  This franchise has real muscle behind it

·  Passion for his city drives him

·  Vicente Fox speaks out on U.S.-Mexico relations

·  Give your support staff recognition and reap top performance

·  Central Valley baker gets top honors for Royal Wedding pie

·  Asparagus Festival ends on high note

·  Stockton close to annual ‘tipping’ point

·  Framing small business success

·  Small business sees Affordable Care Act helping its bottom line

·  What you eat – and when – helps local restaurants

·  Coping with the aftermath of foreclosure

·  How to raise charming children

·  Central Valley grad school goes all-iPads

·  Solution to Delta water wars voiced

·  Making sure your personal bottom line is covered

·  Small California winemaker is all family

·  Small winery relies on family and innovation to compete

·  Central Valley company says it has a better way to store solar power

·  What’s wrong — and right — about local TV news

·  What planning means to small business success

·  Making the leap to small business

·  Out of work at middle age? Experts offer advice

·  Small business marketing, one article at a time

·  Congress on your corner as it’s supposed to be

·  Central Valley city’s heritage rediscovered

·  Central Valley school is building students’ foundations

·  Job tips from the expert

·  Long-term jobless worker re-invents himself

·  Building a new power plant means jobs for Central Valley

·  Sacramento reaches for the stars with new science center

·  Lodi Chamber opens China’s doors to small business

·  Writing books for fun – and sometimes profit

·  Black Friday shopping? How to protect yourself from scams

·  California winemakers can find added rewards overseas

·  Wine makers tap overseas markets from Lodi

·  A new revenue stream for Central Valley small businesses

·  Food bank seeks more business support

·  Tips for finding a job in the Great Recession

·  State may solve some of its prison woes with new Stockton facility

·  A solution to underwater mortgages

·  Should public libraries be managed by private firms?

·  Central Valley moves ahead with critical water project

·  Dee Dee Myers and the increasing impact of women on small business

·  How women are growing their small businesses

·  A market with a mission

·  Retailer ‘paints’ solutions to cash flow challenge

·  An answer for the unemployed – return to school

·  A ‘golden’ small business success story

·  Central Valley winegrapes blessed

·  Rubbing out the recession with a franchise

·  Surviving the recession as a small business

·  It’s personal, union says of Stockton fire cuts

·  How old it too old to start a new business?

·  They’ve found the recipe for small business success

·  MBA students help revive Central Valley farmers market

·  Classic wooden yachts anchor in Stockton for weekend

·  Foreclosures, short sales – a bank president comments

·  The strength of family helps this small business compete

·  Festival spears success in Central Valley

·  Social media helps keep family business prospering

·  Central Valley students get training in ‘green’ futures

·  Knives readied as Valley cities slash services

·  Central Valley jobless picture still grim

·  Delta residents told to ready for water war

·  Opportunities outlined for Central Valley small businesses

·  Rewiring your brain for success

·  Central Valley no longer ‘shell shocked’ by recession

·  To fix California’s government, look to London

·  Taking your sales pitch to the next level

Local Guides

Adoption
Bankruptcy
Carpet
Contractor
Cosmetic Surgery
Counseling
Dentist
Divorce
Education
Electrician
Flooring
Flowers
Marketing
Mortgage
Photography
Plumber
Roofing
Staffing
Tires
Web Design
Filed Under: Stephen Frank's California Political News And Views
About Stephen Frank

Stephen Frank is the publisher and editor of California Political News and Views. He speaks all over California and appears as a guest on several radio shows each week. He has also served as a guest host on radio talk shows. He is a fulltime political consultant.