California is in a recession—in December, sales, income and corporate tax collections were down by 12%. Taxes went up on January 1. The Guv wants you to pay an extra $65 for your vehicle registration and the transfer tax for selling a home is another tax he wants increased. Add to this the exploding cost of ObamaCare and the minimum wage, and you have the perfect storm. Then you should know in December nine of the ten jobs created were service or retail jobs—minimum wage. The worst off part of the former Golden State is the Central Valley.
“The Central Valley’s four largest cities are hit especially hard by the slow recovery of home prices, still well below their heights prior to the Great Recession.
Among the 505 cities WalletHub studied nationwide, Stockton ranks 502nd.
Fresno is slightly healthier, at 454th. Bakersfield ranks 276th and Sacramento, somewhat buoyed by its high number of state employees, comes in at 239th.”
Pretty bad! Yet the media says very little. It does not look like 2017 will be better for California.
Central Valley cities still mired in the Great Recession, report says
Central Valley Business Times, 1/11/17
January 11, 2017
