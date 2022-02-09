By

Refuse to wear a mask and breathe bad air for 6-8 in this government school district, the government takes away your RIGHT to an education. While most studies show that wearing a mask is as valuable as wearing a diaper on your face—if you don’t accept the policies of fascists, you lose your right to a future. “The social media attention led to threats of physical violence against school staff, which prompted Kline to refer the student protesters to independent study. The school board is slated to meet Monday night. “It’s disrupting our educational environment to the point where we just cannot — it’s unsustainable,” Kline told the Bee.” Maybe if the government district stopped acting like the Gestapo and started acting like an education facility, the students would pay attention and not protest. These kids are doing the right thing—they are ignoring ignorant adults who want power not education.

Central Valley district places student mask protesters in independent study

EdSource, 2/7/22

After an unruly protest last week against the state mask mandate, Oakdale Joint Unified in Stanislaus County said that students who refuse to wear masks in classrooms will be referred to independent study, the Modesto Bee reported.

The protest, held at a high school and district office, included about 300 students who refused to wear masks indoors on campus, in violation of state health requirements to slow the spread of Covid. Superintendent Dave Kline said the protesting students could study in the gym and cafeteria, leading to false reports on social media that the students were “barricaded” without heat, the newspaper reported.

The social media attention led to threats of physical violence against school staff, which prompted Kline to refer the student protesters to independent study. The school board is slated to meet Monday night.

“It’s disrupting our educational environment to the point where we just cannot — it’s unsustainable,” Kline told the Bee.