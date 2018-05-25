Chad Mayes Cheerleader/Supporter: Jerry Brown

By

Chad Mayes lead seven GOP Assemblymembers to vote for a 72 cent gas tax increase…with most of the money going to the High Speed Rail. Now we know the rest of the story. Mayes made a deal with Jerry Brown—Brown and the Democrats would protect Mayes and the GOP’ers that voted like Democrats to raise taxes for the biggest boondoggle in American history. “In his State of the State speech in January, Brown praised Republican for supporting the cap-and-trade bill: “And by the way, you Republicans, as I look over here and I look over there, don’t worry, I’ve got your back!” The California Republican Party Board of Directors censured Chad Mayes for this vote. The Assembly Republicans removed him as Minority Leader. But, he knew for his re-election he had Jerry Brown and the Democrats in his corner. Any wonder folks distrust elected officials?

Will Jerry Brown make good on his promise

Dan Morain, WhatMatters, 5/25/18

Gov. Jerry Brown must decide whether to make good on a pledge to protect Republicans who sided with him, even if it might cost Democrats a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The topic: The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is airing ads attacking Republican Assemblyman Rocky Chavez, a candidate for a congressional seat in San Diego and Orange counties, for voting with Brown last year on a key climate change bill.

Assemblyman Chad Mayes, who lost his post as Republican leader in the Assembly for his support on the same vote, was eating his morning gruel in his Capitol office on Thursday when Brown called. Mayes asked if he could call back, telling him that a reporter (that’d be me) was in the room.

“Shameful. Winning has become the supreme virtue. It’s all about the win. There is a disconnect between policy and politics.”

In his State of the State speech in January, Brown praised Republican for supporting the cap-and-trade bill: “And by the way, you Republicans, as I look over here and I look over there, don’t worry, I’ve got your back!”

Brown spokesman Evan Westrup would not say Thursday what the governor might do to fulfill that promise. “The governor shares the DCCC’s interest in having a Democratic Congress and he certainly feels that the vote to extend our landmark program was both important and courageous.”

At last check, the DCCC ad was still up.