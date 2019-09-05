Chad Mayes: I Want a $40 Billion Bond to Bailout PG&E (Interest Plus Principal)

By

PG&E has a problem. They have tens of billions in costs to repair the fires for which they are responsible. So, they can not pay, so they went bankrupt. But, since they are a utility they are controlled by a government agency, can not make rate changes without permission. They can not afford the costs of their actions. What does a crony capitalist do? They ask government for a bailout. In this case a Republican Assemblyman, know for support of higher taxes going for the choo choo to nowhere, is promoting a bill to allow them access to a government bond worth $40 billion (interest and principal). “An economic analysis funded by hedge funds that hold $10 billion in PG&E bonds says creditors, customers and taxpayers would shoulder costs if the bankrupt utility is able to tap a $20 billion bond to pay for its wildfire liabilities. PG&E wants the Legislature to authorize the state to sell $20 billion in bonds so PG&E can pay off liability from wildfires dating to 2015. PG&E says its shareholders, not ratepayers, would pay off the debt.” Then you have the infamous Sacramento mantra—follow the money: “Steve Maviglio, representing PG&E, noted that one of the hedge funds is controlled by a major Republican donor, Paul Singer. Maviglio is a big time Democrat consultant/operative. Mayes, is thinking of running for Congress and is the leading No Trumper in the State. Follow the money. Is this the role of government or a politician?

Economist: PG&E plan is a ‘bailout’

Whats Matters, Dan Morain, 9/4/19

An economic analysis funded by hedge funds that hold $10 billion in PG&E bonds says creditors, customers and taxpayers would shoulder costs if the bankrupt utility is able to tap a $20 billion bond to pay for its wildfire liabilities.

PG&E wants the Legislature to authorize the state to sell $20 billion in bonds so PG&E can pay off liability from wildfires dating to 2015. PG&E says its shareholders, not ratepayers, would pay off the debt.

Hedge funds seeking control of the utility call it a bailout. So does the economist they hired, Christopher Thornberg, of the Center for Economic Forecasting and Development at UC Riverside.

Thornberg: “This is a bailout plan designed not to stabilize the utility and protect the state’s economy but rather to maximize return on investment for the hedge fund shareholders.”

Thornberg says ratepayers would subsidize a portion of PG&E’s losses through increased charges.

His study was funded by the Coalition to Stop the PG&E Bailout, which includes the Agricultural Energy Consumers Association and PG&E bondholders. They declined to say how much they paid for the report.

Steve Maviglio, representing PG&E, noted that one of the hedge funds is controlled by a major Republican donor, Paul Singer:

“Given that this so-called study was paid for by Donald Trump’s top hedge fund donor, it should be no surprise that it lacks foundation in fact.”

Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins has not decided whether to allow a vote on the proposal by Republican Assemblyman Chad Mayes of Yucca Valley.

Time is short. The Legislature leaves for the year Sept. 13.