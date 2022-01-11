Chad Mayes NOT Running for Re-Election—May Run Against GOP Incumbent Congressman

By

Assemblyman Chad Mayes, previously caught up in a “personal” scandal—then left the Republican Party to become an NPP. Now after creating chaos in the Assembly has decided to not run for re-election. But in the spirit of efforts to harm the Republican Party is considering running against GOP Congressman Ken Calvert—to assure the Democrats take that seat! Mayes is a graduate of California Trainblazers.

Mayes bids Legislature adieu

From CalMatters political reporter Ben Christopher: The state Legislature will soon be losing its only registered independent. Assemblymember Chad Mayes of Rancho Mirage announced Monday that he won’t run again in 2022, making him the 15th legislator so far to either rule out a reelection campaign or to quit mid-term. But Mayes isn’t dismissing a possible run for Congress against GOP Rep. Ken Calvert, whose district was made considerably more competitive by the state’s redistricting commission. “I’m not ruling it out, but I’m not ruling it in either,” he told Ben, adding that he’s still adjusting to life as the sleep-deprived father of a two-week-old. “I’m just trying to get out of the fog of not sleeping well at night. Once I hopefully get through some of that, I will try to think through what’s next.” Meanwhile, Democratic Palm Springs City Councilmember Christy Holstege has already announced plans to run for Mayes’ seat.

A quick look back at Mayes’ rollercoaster journey from the GOP to no party preference:

Elected in 2014, Mayes served as Assembly Republican leader, where he tried to guide his caucus toward the political center while former President Donald Trump pushed the GOP base to the nativist right.

Mayes was booted from that job in 2017 after helping Democrats reauthorize one of the state’s landmark programs to combat climate change.

He left the GOP for good in 2019 and ran for reelection the following year as an independent — and won.

Mayes told Ben he wanted “to prove the concept” that you can break from the two-party system in California and succeed. “Someone else can take it up now. I don’t feel like I have to prove it again,” he said.