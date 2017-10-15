Chad Mayes OPPOSES Republican Steve Bannon Speaking to GOP Convention

By

Remember, Bannon promotes the Trump agenda—Mayes is opposed to Trump. Bannon elects Republican, while Mayes supports higher taxes, bad policy and Democrat values—and is still listed as part of the Assembly GOP leadership—with most believing he is really in charge. ""I was shocked by today's announcement by the CRP [California Republican Party]," Mayes, a Yucca Valley assemblyman who recently resigned as Assembly Republican Leader, tweeted. "It's a huge step backward and demonstrates that the Party remains tone deaf." Mayes relinquished his leadership post two months after rallying support for Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown's cap-and-trade bill, which Mayes argued was a better bill for Republicans due to compromises his support secured. The vote unleashed conservative furor from GOP grassroots activists who targeted Mayes, the son of a minister and graduate of Liberty University. Mayes defended his work across the aisle as the best way for Republicans to preserve influence in California. Mayes is right—the Republican Party does not and should not take advice from Democrats and supporters of Democrat polices. What do you think?

Leading California Republican blasts GOP for bringing Steve Bannon to fall convention

Xochitl Pena and Jesse Marx, The Desert Sun, 10/13/17

A prominent California Republican lambasted party leaders in a series of tweets Friday over the GOP’s selection of ex-White House chief strategist Steve Bannon to keynote its fall convention in Anaheim.

Bannon, who led President Donald Trump’s campaign, unabashedly courted nationalists — taking a recipe he used at Breitbart News to the international stage. Bannon also, GOP critics say, provided cover for white supremacists at the expense of long-term Republican objectives.

Bannon’s firing, in August, followed outrage from Democrats and Republicans over Trump’s assertion that “both sides” were to blame for violent clashes in Charlottesville, Va. between neo-Nazis and people protesting hate groups.

“I was shocked by today’s announcement by the CRP [California Republican Party],” Mayes, a Yucca Valley assemblyman who recently resigned as Assembly Republican Leader, tweeted. “It’s a huge step backward and demonstrates that the Party remains tone deaf.”

Mayes relinquished his leadership post two months after rallying support for Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown’s cap-and-trade bill, which Mayes argued was a better bill for Republicans due to compromises his support secured.

The vote unleashed conservative furor from GOP grassroots activists who targeted Mayes, the son of a minister and graduate of Liberty University.

Mayes defended his work across the aisle as the best way for Republicans to preserve influence in California.

“The last 2 years, the CRP was committed to become a viable entity capable of connecting with ordinary Californians on issues they care about,” Mayes tweeted Friday. “As in life, you can’t have it both ways and today’s announcement made clear the direction the party wants to go.”

Mayes was not available for comment Friday afternoon. A spokesman for the assemblyman said his tweet included his opinion on Bannon’s appearance.

In August, Mayes fought off an attempt to remove him from his leadership post arguing that the future of the California Republican Party was at stake. Instead, Mayes stepped down last month and Assembly member Brian Dahle, who opposed California’s extension of the cap-and-trade program, requiring carbon polluters to purchase permits, took control of the caucus.

Mayes’ district extends from the Hi-Desert to Hemet and includes Palm Springs and other western portions of Coachella Valley. He was elected in 2014. He’s now facing two primary challenges – Gary Jeandron, a former Palm Springs police chief and Andrew Kotyuk, a San Jacinto council member.

In announcing Bannon’s keynote, California Republican Party Chairman Jim Brulte said GOP leaders “look forward to having him join us at our upcoming convention.”

The state GOP convention takes place from Oct. 20 to 22.

“Steve Bannon is not shy about taking on the establishment on behalf of hard working Americans,” Brulte said in a release. “He is a leading voice in the effort to drain the swamp in Washington DC, a change desperately needed since it has limited our progress. Of course, California has its own swamp in Sacramento that also needs draining.”