Chad Mayes PHONY Anti-Racism Resolution

What is more racist than government stealing money from people of color, then giving the money to corrupt unions and greedy corporations? That is real racism. GOP Assemblyman Chad Mayes is trying hard to be loved by the Left. He votes to raise taxes—so the corrupt high speed rail can get tax dollars. He opposes President Trump ,as if he were Elizabeth Warren.. He is so upset at being a Republican he is contemplating the formation of a new political Party if Trump is nominated. Now, he has proposed a resolution opposing racism. Ye, he does not mention the racism of Antifa, #blacklivesmatter, the racial abusiveness of Elizabeth Warren, the bigotry and hate for white people by AOC and her SQUAD. No, he implies Trump is racist—for the crime of lowering taxes, providing private market jobs for people of ALL colors and wants everyone to be safe from criminals from foreign countries. If you are being honest, then Mayes should present a resolution that oppose ALL racism. Like the racism of affirmative action—the belief that people of color and women are too dumb to get jobs, housing or an education without the government making special laws—harming other people of color (white is a color, guess these bigots never went to grade school). Some people, just want to be loved, even at the cost of being intellectually dishonest. Office holders should not be representing the bigots and haters—and pounding their chests will resolutions. Yes, it is hard to be honest—maybe we need to make his resolution a REAL anti-racism resolution.

Assemblyman Chad Mayes’ anti-racism resolution might face pushback within GOP

It’s ‘as popular as a stinkbomb in an elevator,’ a conservative activist says

By Jeff Horseman, The Press-Enterprise, 8/23/19

But a resolution proposed by Assemblyman Chad Mayes to formally state the California Republican Party’s opposition to intolerance might face opposition from those who see his effort as a publicity stunt or a veiled swipe at President Donald Trump.

“Chad’s resolution is as popular as a stink bomb in an elevator,” said John Berry of the Redlands Tea Party Patriots. “It won’t pass because delegates (to the state GOP convention in Indian Wells Sept. 6 through 8) will see it for what it is: a desperate attempt to get media attention.”

Mayes, R-Yucca Valley, is loathed in conservative circles for his past work with Democrats and his vision for the California GOP’s future. With former Republican Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mayes co-founded New Way California, which seeks to steer the state party along a more moderate path.

An assemblyman since 2014 who represents desert cities in Riverside and San Bernardino counties along with the San Gorgonio Pass, Hemet, and San Jacinto, Mayes lost his post as assembly GOP leader in 2017 after he brokered a deal with Democratic leaders in Sacramento to extend an anti-climate change program known as cap-and-trade, which conservatives say raises gas prices and stifles economic growth.

“Ever since the cap-and-trade bill, he has been labeled by critics as a ‘Never Trump’ Republican,” said Marcia Godwin, a professor of public administration at the University of La Verne.

“Once he was no longer minority leader in the Assembly, he has been very active in advocating for a California Republican Party that is more moderate, locally based, and appealing to the diverse California electorate.”

Mayes, 42, has said his work on cap-and-trade saved jobs. After years of losing voters and elections to point where the GOP is politically marginalized in California, the only way for the party to regain power is by mending fences with people who think Republicans hate them, Mayes argues.

California’s GOP embraces Trump “because its rapidly shrinking voter base wants it to,” said Jack Pitney, a professor of politics at Claremont McKenna College. “From a long-range strategic standpoint, siding with Trump is foolish. Trump is utterly repugnant to the demographic groups that will make up an increasing share of the electorate.”

‘Beyond unacceptable’

While most Republicans support Trump, Mayes has openly criticized the president.

He was the only GOP state lawmaker in California to publicly condemn Trump’s July tweets telling Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib – four progressive House Democrats who are women of color – to “go back” to their supposed countries of origin, even though three of the four were born in America and Omar is a U.S. citizen.

“This is beyond unacceptable, it is wrong and abhorrent,” Mayes, who is white, tweeted. He also tweeted that “Send her back!” chants at a Trump rally directed at Omar “speak to a deeper, darker shift in America. I am disturbed and disgusted.”