Chad Mayes: Scorched Earth Policy to Kill Assembly Republicans Continues

Chad Mayes, claiming to save consumer money by RAISING gas taxes by 63 cents a gallon—with hundreds of millions each year going to the Democrat scam, High Speed Rail. When criticized—he had Democrat Speaker Rendon put Assemblywoman Melendez in the smallest Capitol office—we know he is not anti-woman—he loves women. Then to assure Republican running for Assembly had no money for 2018, he unilaterally nullified the Joint Fund Raising Agreement with the California Republican Party and the Senate Republicans. Now that he has been thrown out as leader his scorched earth policy continues—he has till September 15 to totally end the Republican presence in Sacramento. “The committee changes were outlined in the attached August 29, 2017 letter by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Los Angeles). (letter below and here: FILE_1126) Mayes is apparently so blinded by his own greed, he even prevented incoming Assembly Minority Leader Brian Dahle (R-Bieber), of the committee assignment decisions. Mayes stripped Assemblyman James Patterson of every committee he was on, and put him on different committees. And remember, Mayes recently not only stripped Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez of her leadership on committees, he booted her from her office and moved her into “the Doghouse,” a closet-sized Capitol office. At this point, it appears Assembly Republicans are not unified. Some say Chad Mayes just blew it apart by punishing Assembly members Kevin Kiley, Bill Brough, Melissa Melendez (again), Jay Obernolte and James Gallagher. And I was told Mayes never bothered consulting incoming leader Brian Dahle on this debauchery. Katie Grimes calls this treason. Were I a betting person Mayes is going to announce two things:

He is no longer a Republican He is not running for re-election—obviously his scorched earth policy says he knows he does not have a political future—even for dogcatcher. So, he wants to burn down what is left of the Republican party in California, He is raising money for 2018–my guess is that he will spend it to defend the other Republicans that voted for the tax increase–in fact, he just gave $4400 to Jordan Cunningham, a San Luis Obispo Assemblyman that voted to raise gas taxes by 63 cents a gallon–and giving the choo choo to nowhere (which he claims he opposes) several hundred million dollars a year.

The Conservative Massacre By a Vindictive California Republican

Posted by Katy Grimes, Flashreport, 9/1/17

“Politics is show business for ugly people.” – Paul Begala

The soon-to-be-replaced California Assembly Minority Leader Chad Mayes – the turncoat Republican lawmaker who colluded with Democrats for the passage of a 10-year extension of the cap and trade program — made drastic changes in the Assembly committee assignments Tuesday, that would appear vindictive even to political novices.

In a move that can only be described as “burn it down and leave,” Mayes stripped important committees from the conservatives in his own caucus who opposed his cap and trade vote manipulations, and reassigned them to… wait for it… himself.

Mayes’ failure to lead on the disastrous cap and trade manipulations and vote allowed the cap and trade program to be voted on prematurely by two years, saved, and extended by a decade. And Mayes’ convincing six Republicans to vote in favor of it provided cover for three Assembly Democrats in targeted seats who couldn’t or wouldn’t vote for the cap and trade extension. Mayes’ exploits served no purpose other than to provide assistance to Democrats, and Gov. Jerry Brown’s bizarre obsession with climate change.

This vote was pushed early so Gov. Jerry Brown could add this ‘win’ to his withering legacy.

The committee changes were outlined in the attached August 29, 2017 letter by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Los Angeles). (letter below and here: FILE_1126)

Mayes is apparently so blinded by his own greed, he even prevented incoming Assembly Minority Leader Brian Dahle (R-Bieber), of the committee assignment decisions.

Mayes stripped Assemblyman James Patterson of every committee he was on, and put him on different committees. And remember, Mayes recently not only stripped Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez of her leadership on committees, he booted her from her office and moved her into “the Doghouse,” a closet-sized Capitol office.

At this point, it appears Assembly Republicans are not unified. Some say Chad Mayes just blew it apart by punishing Assembly members Kevin Kiley, Bill Brough, Melissa Melendez (again), Jay Obernolte and James Gallagher. And I was told Mayes never bothered consulting incoming leader Brian Dahle on this debauchery.

Mayes’ latest action is political treason. This is not about plum committee assignments; it is the parting shot at conservatives by a turncoat on his way out the door. It is petty and shows Mayes was never a leader, never a true Republican or Conservative.

The Mayes massacre of conservatives has delivered Dahle a divided caucus, which hurts Dahle, and California Republican voters the most. Incoming Leader Dahle should reverse Mayes’ selfish massacre and start rebuilding the caucus – for the good of the Party.

Alexander Hamilton wrote that public and elected officials can be bribed into betraying their fellow man, and only people who are virtuous can maintain their proper role:

“In republics, persons elevated from the mass of the community by the suffrages of their fellow-citizens to stations of great pre-eminence and power may find compensations for betraying their trust, which, to any but minds actuated by superior virtue may appear to exceed the proportion of interest they have in the common stock, and to overbalance the obligations of duty.”

This situation exemplifies why voters must remain involved with elected politicians and hold them accountable. Dale Carnegie explained: “Inaction breeds doubt and fear. Action breeds confidence and courage. If you want to conquer fear, do not sit home and think about it. Go out and get busy.”