Chad Mayes: Voters Have NO RIGHT to Control Elected Officials or Pass Ballot Measures That Control Politicians

Chad Mayes, as GOP Assembly Leader voted for, and got six other GOP members to vote for a Cap and Trade bill. That was a $3.5 billion tax increase, the promotion of the Marxist Green Dream and gave hundreds of millions to the large scam in American history—the High Speed Rail. After his relationship with a couple of other Assembly members was made public—and the use of tax dollars to do it—he got a divorce and the California Republican Party Board of Directors censured him and the Assembly GOP ended his leadership. Now he is no longer a Republican. So, it comes as no surprise that if he does not respect women, his wife, his Party, the taxpayers and workers, why should he respect the vote of the people? To him, they are too dumb to vote for ballot measures—but “smart” enough to vote for him. In this case the people of San Bernardino voted for term and salary limits in their Board of Supervisors. He has a bill to invalidate the vote of the people! He has NO respect for voters. “The lawsuit was challenged by the Red Brennan Group, the group that authored Measure K, and is still being decided on in the San Bernardino County Superior Court. The enforcement of Measure K has been placed on hold while the matter is in the court. Assembly Bill 248 was introduced by Mayes in February. The bill would mandate that term limits be no fewer than two terms. The bill would also specify that the board of supervisors is included in the definition of county officers, giving the supervisors the power to prescribe their own compensation. “In any profession or public service, there is a need for some certainty and adequate compensation to attract the appropriate talent to do a job,” Mayes wrote in the bill. “We must clarify existing law to allow for county supervisors to obtain reasonable compensation and allow for a minimum of two terms in office for the future classes of elected officials.” The people of San Bernardino voted by a wide margin to limit Supervisor terns to one, four year term. And salary at $60,000 per year. Mayes is the worst sort of Democrat he wants to invalidate the right of the people to control politicians.

Mayes tries to halt Measure K with bill

By Jene Estrada, Hi-Desert Star, 5/17/21

SACRAMENTO — Assemblyman Chad Mayes is pushing a bill through the Assembly floor that would halt Measure K, a voter initiative that sets the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors members’ salaries at $60,000 and limits the supervisors to one full year term.

Passed by voters in San Bernardino County in November, Measure K would amend the county charter to impose a term limit of one term of a single year and reduce the total compensation for each elected supervisor to $5,000 per month.

Another measure changing supervisors’ salaries and terms but less drastically, Measure J, also passed in November. Measure J fixes supervisor salaries to 80% of the salary of superior court judges and limits county supervisors to a total of three four-year terms. Currently supervisors’ terms are limited to three in a row.

With both conflicting measures passing, Measure K would override Measure J in terms of salary and term limits.

In December the county filed a lawsuit asking a judge to order the county to refrain from implementing Measure K, putting Measure J into effect. The lawsuit claimed that Measure K violated the state constitution because the governing body has the power to set supervisor compensation.

The lawsuit was challenged by the Red Brennan Group, the group that authored Measure K, and is still being decided on in the San Bernardino County Superior Court. The enforcement of Measure K has been placed on hold while the matter is in the court.

Assembly Bill 248 was introduced by Mayes in February. The bill would mandate that term limits be no fewer than two terms. The bill would also specify that the board of supervisors is included in the definition of county officers, giving the supervisors the power to prescribe their own compensation.

“In any profession or public service, there is a need for some certainty and adequate compensation to attract the appropriate talent to do a job,” Mayes wrote in the bill. “We must clarify existing law to allow for county supervisors to obtain reasonable compensation and allow for a minimum of two terms in office for the future classes of elected officials.”

The bill has been supported by the California State Association of Counties and the Urban Counties of California, which wrote a letter that was submitted to the Assembly.

“Limiting supervisors to a single term seems to assume that the decisions of county government are either simple, or already familiar to newly elected representatives, or made at such a high level as to not need detailed understanding,” they said.

“For better or for worse, this assumption misunderstands the nature of modern county government in California. Ensuring a minimum of two four-year terms allows for elected county supervisors to gain experience in managing a complex set of service obligations and financial responsibilities in order to most effectively implement these county, state, and federal policies.”

However others, including the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, say that the bill goes directly against the voters by seeking to overturn the results of the November election.

“If Measure K is a problem, it is no worse than stripping voters of the ability to designate their preferred length of terms and set pay of the county supervisors because we dislike the outcome of an election,” a statement from the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association reads.

The bill was passed by committee last week and was ordered to its third reading. It will soon be voted on by the full Assembly.