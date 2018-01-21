By

If you wait long enough the public will forget criminal action. The San Fran DA knows that. A year ago a bunch of terrorists stood on train tracks to protest Trump as President. They were arrested. And now, when no one is looking—the DA is giving them a present—no prosecution. “Almost exactly a year after 11 “Inauguration Day” protesters formed a human chain across Caltrain tracks in opposition of then-incoming President Donald Trump, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office on Thursday dropped a series of charges filed against them. The protesters were represented individually and each faced misdemeanor charges for trespassing on rail transit property, trespassing entry without permission and for refusal to disperse at a riot in connection with the Jan. 20, 2017 action, according to Emily Rose Johns, an attorney for one of the protesters.” If you are a Left wing rioter in San Fran you get a parade. If you exercise free speech promoting the Constitution, the book is thrown at you. Feel safe in San Fran—only if you love to riot!

Charges dropped against Inauguration Day protesters who formed chain on Caltrain tracks

By Laura Waxmann, SF Examiner, 1/19/18

Almost exactly a year after 11 “Inauguration Day” protesters formed a human chain across Caltrain tracks in opposition of then-incoming President Donald Trump, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office on Thursday dropped a series of charges filed against them.

The protesters were represented individually and each faced misdemeanor charges for trespassing on rail transit property, trespassing entry without permission and for refusal to disperse at a riot in connection with the Jan. 20, 2017 action, according to Emily Rose Johns, an attorney for one of the protesters.

Each of the charges came with a penalty of up to 180 days in jail, and if stacked, could have amounted to a total of a year and half of jail time.

Alex Bastian, a spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office, confirmed the case against the protesters was dismissed Thursday, though it was not immediately clear why.

On Thursday, Chief Assistant District Attorney Sharon Woo appeared in court and announced her office could not justify the prosecution and court resources that were being expended in the case, according to a statement released by the San Francisco Public Defender’s Office on Friday.

The decision coincided with U.S. District Attorney’s dismissal of cases against 129 Inauguration Day protesters in Washington, D.C., following a verdict in December that acquitted the first six of the protesters to stand trial on rioting charges.

Johns said that while San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon ultimately made the “morally right decision” by dropping the charges, his push for a trial over the past year had indicated “that they were not particularly inclined to dismiss the case.”

“The fact that they arrested and tried to prosecute individuals for a peaceful demonstration does not indicate that the DA has a tremendous amount of respect for the first amendment,” Johns said, adding that the protesters were prepared to stand trial, and at one point refused to accept an opportunity for pre-trial diversion.

Gascon also faced pressure from the community. A petition to drop the charges against the “J20” protesters — so-called after Trump’s Inauguration Day date — gathered over 5,000 signatures.

“We were very surprised. Not to be arrested, but that the DA would choose to prosecute us for a year,” said J20 protester Stephany Ashley, the former executive director of St. James Infirmary. “Especially in a moment when every elected official in San Francisco, including Gascon, had stated explicitly stated that they supported the resistance to the Trump administration.”

While numerous protests and acts of resistance took place on Inauguration Day, Ashley said the group targeted Caltrain to call out the initial Trump support of some Silicon Valley tech leaders, Caltrain’s practice of removing homeless campers from its properties and as a symbolic resistance to fascism.

“There is an old famous defense of fascism that says, ‘Under Mussolini, at least the trains ran on time,’” Ashley said. “So we felt it was important to interrupt that narrative and say ‘No, no business as usual.’”

Securing their arms together, they formed a human chain across the train tracks at 16th and Mississippi streets in San Francisco.

“The fear of getting arrested, or of facing charges, or the fear of stepping in front of a train — those seemed like fears I could push myself through and overcome compared to this larger fear of what was happening to the future of our nation,” Ashley said.

In terms of resistance, Ashley said the past year since Trump has taken office has come with “some wins and some losses.”

“We all really need to be focusing our attention right now on figuring out how we can support and protect our undocumented friends, family members and neighbors,” she said. “I think that those of us who have the privilege of being documented need to be standing up for those in our community who are not.”