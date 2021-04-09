By

Charles Barkley is a racist. In his own words, he admits it: “Barkley, in one of his more controversial statements, said “most white and black people are great people”, and that “cynical politicians want us to hate each other.” “This is a truly disgusting statement,” said Hobbs. “True allies know that hate is the only thing that will allow the oppressed to dismantle the systems of power created by whiteness. It appears that Barkley is just fine with whiteness, and CBS cannot allow someone like that to continue working for us.” Dr. Martin King Jr. was a white supremacist—he believed in equality, not “equity” (a buzzword used in place of the true meaning, discrimination. While this came from the satirical web site Babylon Bee, it is true. Remember in the famous RACIST words of the mentally challenged Joe Biden to a black person asking him a question last year, “If you support my opponent, you ain’t black”. Could that be why Kamala Harris called Biden a racist—or because he fought to keep schools segregated?

Charles Barkley To Undergo Racial Sensitivity Training To Be Less White

BabylonBee.com, 4/5/21

U.S.—In a viral moment, Charles Barkley ripped politicians on both sides for creating and exploiting racial division to maintain their money and power. For this, CBS is sending him to racial sensitivity training to be less white.

“Rising above racial division and striving for unity is a common tactic of white supremacy,” said CBS HR Director Ventriliqua Hobbs. “It appears Mr. Barkley has been assimilated into a system of whiteness that oppresses black and brown bodies in this country. We have sent him for re-education to help him become an obedient Communist, er– I mean, anti-racist.”

Barkley, in one of his more controversial statements, said “most white and black people are great people”, and that “cynical politicians want us to hate each other.”

“This is a truly disgusting statement,” said Hobbs. “True allies know that hate is the only thing that will allow the oppressed to dismantle the systems of power created by whiteness. It appears that Barkley is just fine with whiteness, and CBS cannot allow someone like that to continue working for us.”

Barkley will be sent to a two-week training at Coca-Cola.