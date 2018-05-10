By

To the Left, giving a child a great education is a “cost” to the unions and special interests using government schools as holding patterns until phony diploma’s are issued. There is NO lost money—the money they are referring to is being spent on kids in charter schools getting a great education. The government unions are losing the money since charter school teachers normally do not pay bribes to unions to work. “The report, published Tuesday by think tank In The Public Interest, compared Oakland Unified’s budget during the 2016-17 school year with a hypothetical alternative in which the 15,487 local students enrolled in charters were enrolled in traditional public schools. Money is allocated to school districts from the state based on attendance numbers. After factoring in how much the school district potentially saves by educating fewer students, the report’s authors determined the net fiscal impact of charter schools on the district to be $57.3 million. The report did the same comparison on the San Diego Unified School District and the Santa Clara County East Side Union High School District, and found that they lost $65.9 million and $19.3 million respectively to charter schools last school year.” Money for education was spent on education—just not union owned and controlled education. That is a plus, NOT a loss.

Charters cost Oakland schools $57.3 million annually, report says

By Ali Tadayon, East Bay Times, 5/8/18

OAKLAND — Oakland Unified lost $57.3 million to charter schools during the 2016-17 school year, a new report suggests.

The report, published Tuesday by think tank In The Public Interest, compared Oakland Unified’s budget during the 2016-17 school year with a hypothetical alternative in which the 15,487 local students enrolled in charters were enrolled in traditional public schools. Money is allocated to school districts from the state based on attendance numbers.

After factoring in how much the school district potentially saves by educating fewer students, the report’s authors determined the net fiscal impact of charter schools on the district to be $57.3 million. The report did the same comparison on the San Diego Unified School District and the Santa Clara County East Side Union High School District, and found that they lost $65.9 million and $19.3 million respectively to charter schools last school year.

Representatives of charter groups said they could not immediately comment on the report since they had not seen it.

University of Oregon Labor Education and Research Center professor Gordon Lafer, who led the yearlong study, told the East Bay Times that the purpose of “Breaking Point: The Cost of Charter Schools for Public School Districts” was not to advocate against or for charter schools, but rather to provide a first-of-its-kind analysis of how they impact school districts’ financial health.

The report also proposes changing California’s charter authorization law. Under the current law, school district, county and state officials are not able to take potential financial impacts on existing schools in the district into account when authorizing charters. Lafer said such analysis should be required.

“The point of the study is that we can’t pretend this cost is zero,” Lafer said.

In The Public Interest’s representatives said Lafer’s research was independent. The think tank — a project of the Partnership for Working Families nonprofit — researches government contracts and other public-private partnerships, and has published studies and information on the impacts of charter schools before.

The Partnership for Working Families is based in Oakland and advocates for workers’ rights and social justice, and is funded in part by labor unions AFL-CIO, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, and the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades.

Oakland Unified Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell said in an email that she and other school district officials were not surprised by the numbers in the report, but that more analysis is needed to figure out the “true costs for us” of charter schools. She said the report is an important first step in understanding all the factors that affect school districts’ fiscal stability.

“The report focuses on costs and sustainability, but we also want to make sure that no matter the cost, we are always working to provide a quality education for all students,” Johnson-Trammell said.

During the 2016-17 school year, Oakland Unified had the highest concentration of charter schools in the state: 30 percent of Oakland students were enrolled in charter schools, according to the report.

“If Oakland weren’t losing $57 million per year, it would be possible to reduce class sizes to 18 students per class in all its elementary schools and also double the number of nurses and guidance counselors in its schools,” the report said.

Oakland Unified is in the middle of a budget crisis caused by several factors, including declining enrollment. The school board voted in December to cut $9 million from the district’s mid-year budget

Johnson-Trammell said she hopes that the report and others like it influence decision-makers on the creation or reform of public school policies. Analysis into the impact of charter schools on traditional public schools can help decision-makers better understand the “financial realities facing public school districts,” she said.

“As a district with roughly 30 percent of students enrolled in charters, we feel we have an important role in ensuring all students receive a quality education,” she said.