Conservative Purge Continues: Chase Bank Tells Gen. Michael Flynn They Are Closing His Accounts and Cancelling His Credit Cards; Claim Continuing to Allow the Decorated Veteran Access to His Accounts “Creates Reputational Risk”

By Julian Conradson, The Gateway Pundit, 8/10/21





Once again, JP Morgan Chase has used their massive institutional influence to carry out the radical left’s bidding against conservatives and dissenters.

By the middle of next month, Chase Bank will be closing the personal accounts and credit cards of Retired US General Michael Flynn.

The well respected and highly decorated combat veteran has been a target of the deep state and big tech from the beginning of Trump’s presidency. He was dragged through the swamp in the Russian collusion delusion and had already been purged off of mainstream social media sites like Twitter, but that wasn’t enough to silence him.

The Deep State swamp conjured up the sellouts at JP Morgan to send a little message for them and disrupt his finances.

General Flynn shared a photo of the letter he received from Chase to his Telegram account on Sunday Morning. It notifies him that his cards will be cancelled by the middle of next month and if he has any other accounts, they will also be getting closed, Because – according to Chase – “continuing to do business with a war hero who supports Trump would be damaging to their reputation.

Gen. Flynn is just the latest outspoken free thinker that has been denied the ability to do business with Chase Bank. Other popular conservative voices have also been kicked out in the name of social justice, such as Laura Loomer and US Army Combat Veteran Joe “Rambo” Biggs.

Law-abiding and tax-paying US citizens are getting their access to essential services cut off because they share their political views and CONGRESS IS NOWHERE TO BE FOUND.

This kind of oppression happens in Communist hell holes, it shouldn’t be happening in the US.

Our elected officials sit back and do nothing because the feds aren’t directly committing the act…. but it doesn’t make the situation any different than what happens in a Communist hellhole just because you pawn the dirty work off on globalist corporations.

In conclusion, JP Morgan Chase is run by radical anti-American radicals, who consider conservatives too ‘bigoted’ to do business with. They don’t deserve business from anyone other than the radical Marxists they continually appease.

They have made their choice… It’s time to stand behind these patriots and make ours.