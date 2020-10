Chelsea Handler and her WHITE Celebrity Friends are Racists.

By

Whether it is Madonna, Sean Penn, Cher or Chelsea, celebrities have become the foot soldiers for the modern day Progressive KKK. Her you have the ethically and morally challenged Chelsea Handler—white as Wonder Bread, telling a rap sing, 50 cents, that he is black—thus can not support Trump. How racist is that. Does she really think that ICE CUBE, 50 Cents, Kanye West do not know they are black? This is like demented Biden telling a black voter he is black, thus must vote the racism of the Democrat Party. “It was just one year ago that comedian Chelsea Handler traveled America apologizing for her white privilege. That was then. Now, she says she had to “remind” rapper and actor 50 Cent that he “can’t vote for Donald Trump” because “he’s a black person.” “He says he doesn’t want to pay 62 percent in taxes. Because he doesn’t want to go from being 50 Cent to 20 Cent, and I had to remind him that he was a black person, so he can’t vote for Donald Trump,” Handler said in an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, while promoting her new HBO Max stand-up special. Literally, she was telling black people everywhere they need to be poor. This white lady is explaining to blacks what black people must think. Racist? She could have her own chapter of the KKK. Call it “The Hollywood KKK.”

Chelsea Handler: I Had to Remind 50 Cent He’s Black After His Trump Support

Alana Mastrangelo , Breitbart, 10/24/20

It was just one year ago that comedian Chelsea Handler traveled America apologizing for her white privilege. That was then. Now, she says she had to “remind” rapper and actor 50 Cent that he “can’t vote for Donald Trump” because “he’s a black person.”

“He says he doesn’t want to pay 62 percent in taxes. Because he doesn’t want to go from being 50 Cent to 20 Cent, and I had to remind him that he was a black person, so he can’t vote for Donald Trump,” Handler said in an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, while promoting her new HBO Max stand-up special.

White, admittedly “privileged,” and 50 Cent’s ex-girlfriend, Handler’s comments to Fallon echoed those made by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden earlier this year, when he told New York radio host Charlamagne tha God that if black Americans are unsure whether to support him over President Trump in the upcoming election, “then you ain’t black.”

Handler went on to say that the rapper’s support for President Donald Trump is “influencing an entire swath of people.”

“He shouldn’t be influencing an entire swath of people who may listen to him because he’s worried about his own personal pocketbook,” said Handler, who added that she would be willing to “seal the deal in more ways than one” and “go for another spin” with her ex-boyfriend 50 Cent in exchange for him publicly denouncing President Trump.

“So, I haven’t heard back from him yet, but I am willing to, you know, seal the deal, in more ways than one if he changes his mind and publicly denounces Donald Trump,” said Handler. “I might be willing to go for another spin, if you know what I’m talking about.”

Handler had already said 50 Cent is no longer her “favorite ex-boyfriend” after he endorsed President Trump for reelection after looking at Joe Biden’s tax policies. “You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend,” tweeted Handler on Tuesday.

50 Cent reacted to his ex-girlfriend’s statement by tweeting, “oh my God this is effecting my love life now. [Chelsea Handler] I love ya Gator, don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us girl.”

In response, Handler offered to pay the rapper’s taxes should he denounce the president, and asked him if he remembers that he is black. “Hey fucker! I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses. Happily!” responded Handler. “Black lives matter. That’s you, fucker! Remember?”