It is obvious that Cher, the iconic singer, has had a total meltdown. Maybe it is because of a life long culture of drugs and alcohol have fried her brain. Maybe it is a brain freeze or that she is just plain ignorant. This is what she said, “The actress and pop star Cher is pushing a conspiracy theory that President Donald Trump only wants to save white people and white supremacists from the coronavirus. Her evidence? The president’s admiration of Andrew Jackson. Cher spelled out her wild allegations in a tweet in which she also claimed that President Trump doesn’t want to help white liberals.” She has lived a very difficult, though successful life (financially). Her lack of education is always apparent. If she believes what she says, she need therapy-NOW. If she is just blabbering, maybe someone should remind her she became successful because we are a free nation—even someone without an education can succeed. Maybe, to be kind, she is joking—she can not be that stupid.

Cher Conspiracy: What If Trump ‘Only Wants to Save Whites and White Supremacists’ from COVID-19

David Ng , Breitbart, 7/5/20

The actress and pop star Cher is pushing a conspiracy theory that President Donald Trump only wants to save white people and white supremacists from the coronavirus. Her evidence? The president’s admiration of Andrew Jackson.

Cher spelled out her wild allegations in a tweet in which she also claimed that President Trump doesn’t want to help white liberals.

“WHAT IF trump DOESNT WANT 2 SAVE”EVERYONE”FROM THE VIRUS .NO BLUE STATES,NO PPL OF COLOR,NO POOR, WHITE LIBERALS,” Cher tweeted.

“WHAT IF trump ONLY WANTS WHITES & WHITE SUPREMACIST.HE LOVES STATUE OF SLAVE OWNER,& MURDERER OF NATIVE AMERICANS. trail of tears ANDREW JACKSON.”

The Moonstruck actress was referring the statue of Andrew Jackson outside the White House that Antifa rioters vandalized and attempted to pull down. Federal officials have arrested the ringleader who orchestrated the June 22 attack on the statue. Jason Charter is an Antifa member who faces charges of destroying federal property.

President Trump signed an executive order on June 26 to protect monuments and statues, promising “long prison terms” for people found guilty.