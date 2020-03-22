Cher Declares President Trump ‘a Murderer’ –Has TOTAL Meltdown

By

Hollywood movies sets are shut down. Theaters in your hometown are shut down. Production of TV shows have been shut down. Actors, make up artists, lighting experts and “personal assistants” are out of work. Hollywood is looking for government handouts and bailouts. At the same time leaders of the industry helped finance the Socialist campaign of Biden, Warren and Sanders. These millionaires and billionaires demand higher taxes, less health care (for others) and promoted a bloodless coup against the American people and President. Now we have the Greta Thunberg of her time, Cher who dropped out of school at the age of 16, declaring the President of the United States is a murderer. Previously she threatened to leave the country if he was elected in 2016. Sadly, she stayed and though worth about $360 million, hates America and freedom. She needs therapy, not another singing gig or interview to promote hate. ““trump HAS ACCESS 2 EVERY MASK, SHIELD, GOWN, GLOVE, BED, VENTiLATOR, RESPIRATOR, TEST KIT, NATIONAL GUARDSMAN, SOLDIER FROM ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS, NURSES, DR.’S, TECHS, 1ST RESPONDERS NEEDED 2 SAVE THE LIVES OF CORONAVIRUS PATIENTS, & CAREGIVERS,” Cher said in a late-night Twitter tirade. “Trump IS A LIAR, & MURDERER. OPEN UR.” The bigger question, due to her obvious mental breakdown, is she a danger to herself or the community?

Cher Declares President Trump ‘a Murderer’

Jerome Hudson, Breitbart, 3/21/20

Cher has called President Donald Trump “a cancer ravaging our nation.” She demanded last week that the president step down before he ends up killing thousands of Americans. And now, the left-wing pop icon has declared President Trump a “murderer.”

“trump HAS ACCESS 2 EVERY MASK, SHIELD, GOWN, GLOVE, BED, VENTiLATOR, RESPIRATOR, TEST KIT, NATIONAL GUARDSMAN, SOLDIER FROM ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS, NURSES, DR.’S, TECHS, 1ST RESPONDERS NEEDED 2 SAVE THE LIVES OF CORONAVIRUS PATIENTS, & CAREGIVERS,” Cher said in a late-night Twitter tirade. “Trump IS A LIAR, & MURDERER. OPEN UR.”

Cher is just the latest unhinged celebrity to float a wild conspiracy about the president’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, that has thrown countries around the world into economy-crippling health crisis and has caused nearly 12,000 death world wide.

Left-wing actress and Broadway star Bette Midler suggested last week that President Trump is lying about testing negative for coronavirus. Scores of celebs falsely insisted that President Trump called the coronavirus a hoax. But songwriter Richard Marx, a Trump critic, called “the narrative that he called the actual virus a hoax is patently false.” Still, actress Rosanna Arquette even floated the conspiracy that Israel has been working on a vaccine for a year and is profiting from the coronavirus.

Despite Hollywood — and the elite media spreading fake news about the president’s response to the global pandemic — a majority of Americans have confidence in Trump’s handling of this crisis. Indeed, an Ipsos poll, conducted with ABC News, found that 55 percent of Americans approve of the president’s management of the crisis.