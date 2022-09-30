Chevron Sells Global HQs, Downsizes California Office Space Amid Texas Expansion: Report

Chevron has had enough of the hate and financial losses due to California Democrats. They have sold their building and is now just leasing space—which as employees move out, they can sub-lease. So far 200 well paid executives have moved to Teas. Watch next spring as the school year ends, more will more—and replacements will be hired—in Texas.

How much income tax revenue will the State lose? And when Chevron officially closes down in California how many billions in tax revenues will the State lose. Are you watching this slow moving collapse of the former Golden State?