Now we know why the States Attorney (District Attorney) in Cook County is NOT arresting looters. Why? Because there are NO looters in Chicago. The theft is really reparations, which the government has OK’d. Watch as the downtown area of Chicago is quickly depopulated, stores close and an economic disaster hits the city. “Activists gathered at the South Loop police station on Monday to stand in solidarity with over 100 people who were arrested after a night of violence, destruction, and mass looting erupted within the city. As Breitbart News reported, the looting began after midnight and lasted hours. Ariel Atkins, a Black Lives Matter organizer who spoke at the rally, said looting is not an issue and defended the criminal practice. “I don’t care if someone decides to loot a Gucci or a Macy’s or a Nike store, because that makes sure that person eats,” the BLM organizer said. “That makes sure that person has clothes.” “That is reparations,” she continued, justifying the criminal action and contending that businesses will be fine because they “have insurance.” Portland and Seattle is doing the same. These cities and States are going to ask President Trump for monetary assistance—he is going to tell them to arrest and try the criminals, first.

Chicago BLM Organizer Defends Looting: ‘That Is Reparations’

Hannah Bleau , Breitbart, 8/11/20

Black Lives Matter activists in Chicago held a rally Monday evening to stand in solidarity with the dozens of individuals who were arrested after a night of mass looting and criminal activity, with one organizer brazenly defending looting as a form of reparations.

Activists gathered at the South Loop police station on Monday to stand in solidarity with over 100 people who were arrested after a night of violence, destruction, and mass looting erupted within the city. As Breitbart News reported, the looting began after midnight and lasted hours.

Ariel Atkins, a Black Lives Matter organizer who spoke at the rally, said looting is not an issue and defended the criminal practice.

“I don’t care if someone decides to loot a Gucci or a Macy’s or a Nike store, because that makes sure that person eats,” the BLM organizer said. “That makes sure that person has clothes.”

“That is reparations,” she continued, justifying the criminal action and contending that businesses will be fine because they “have insurance.”

“Anything they wanted to take, they can take it because these businesses have insurance,” Atkins said.

A special media post for the rally echoed Atkins’ position, encouraging supporters to come out and “support the people arrested last night for protesting another police shooting & taking reparations from corporations”:

Countless videos on social media show the sheer destruction and criminal behavior as looters took to the streets and, in some instances, livestreamed their shameless criminal acts: