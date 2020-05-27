By

Chicago records deadliest Memorial Day weekend in five years despite stay-at-home order

by Spencer Neale, Washington Examiner, 5/26/20

Chicago saw its deadliest Memorial Day weekend in years, even as people hunker down under Illinois’s stay-at-home order to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Police said 10 people were shot and killed in the city, the highest total since 2015. At least 42 others were injured in shootings.

NBC’s local affiliate has a timeline of this weekend’s shootings.

Twelve people were shot and killed during Memorial Day weekend five years ago.

Street pastor Donovan Price said the shootings are a result of some Chicago residents refusing to adapt to the new social distancing and quarantine guidelines.

“I think it’s a little more of they want to do what they want to do. True, they’re tired of being cooped up. But a lot of them were never cooped up. A lot of them were never really wearing masks. A lot of people were doing what they wanted to do or what they believed to be true about the virus,” Price told WGN9.

The Windy City has been a coronavirus hot spot. More than 42,000 cases have been reported in Chicago, more than a third of the 110,000 reported across Illinois.

The state’s stay-at-home order has been extended until the end of May.