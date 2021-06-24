By

Chicago is a violent, racist town. The Mayor refuses to be interviewed by white journalists. Every weekend the number of shootings and murders rise. Now you are not safe, even if you are Hispanic in this city. “A DRIVER has been executed and his wife critically injured after they were both dragged from their car and shot by a gang of attackers. Shocking footage appears to show the moment Gyovanny Arzuaga, 24, and Yasmin Perez, 25, were ambushed following the Puerto Rican day parade in Chicago on Saturday. In the clip shared by Fox32 the couple – who have two young children – are pulled from their vehicle and shot after Arzuaga’s family say he had rear ended a parked car. You may have seen the horrifying video of a man and woman being dragged from their car and shot yesterday evening. Man died, woman critically injured. This is the last photo the man, Gyovanny Arzuaga, posted to Facebook yesterday afternoon. He was 24. #Chicago pic.twitter.com/1ugwc01ALK L.A., Oakland and San Fran could easily have this happen—in both cities the DA has released dozens of looters and arsonists instead of sending them to jail. Neither city, nor Chicago, is safe for decent people.

Chicago shows the existential danger behind the Democrats’ policies

By Andrea Widburg, American Thinker, 6/23/21

A brutal, race-based execution on a major Chicago street highlights where Democrat policies are taking us. Their obsessive focus on race, coupled with their attacks on moral law, criminal justice, and social norms will turn all of America into Chicago unless we refuse to go along with a program that affects every facet of American life, from the federal government down to the smallest school board.

The facts behind the horrific execution in Chicago are simple:

You may have seen the horrifying video of a man and woman being dragged from their car and shot yesterday evening. Man died, woman critically injured. This is the last photo the man, Gyovanny Arzuaga, posted to Facebook yesterday afternoon. He was 24. #Chicago pic.twitter.com/1ugwc01ALK

If you have the stomach for it, this is the video showing what happened to Arzuago and Perez. Even if you don’t watch it, please note from the still image on the tweet the number of people standing there filming the event. Afterward, everyone cleared out, leaving the victims to welter, uncomforted, in their own blood:

Chicago. pic.twitter.com/PtKljo2Nlr

Democrats instantly invoked gun control but it’s clear watching the slaughter that this crowd would as readily have executed Arzuago and Perez with knives or simply beaten them to death.

What we are seeing here is a return to stone-age savagery. It is a reminder that human beings have only the thinnest veneer of civilization. The Enlightenment pulled us away from the brutal cruelty that was the norm for pre-modern man. However, as Nazi Germany shows, embracing tribal loyalties and removing the breaks on civilized behavior can, in just a few years, transform the world’s most advanced and civilized society into a collection of brutal, blood-thirsty, sadistic animals.

It’s not about skin color because the Nazis were White and the people in that video are Black. Instead, it’s about taking away the brakes.

What are those brakes? A divine moral code (i.e., religion), force (law enforcement and criminal justice), and social norms. Beginning in the 1960s and with accelerating force that went into overdrive in 2020, Democrats have removed each of those brakes.

If people believe that an attentive divinity who controls their eternal life has laid down a moral code, they will try to abide by that code. I happen to believe that, at a practical level, the Ten Commandments is an exceptionally good moral code for a high-functioning society. However, if people are told that there is no God or other divinity, those moral strictures either become suggestions that can be ignored or laws that can be flouted.

It’s bad enough when people flout the moral code that supports a functioning society. What happens if the governing body withdraws the force that bolsters those codes in a society? Just look to see what Democrats have done to know what happens. Last year, they released criminals from jail, defunded or cowed the police and, through Soros-funded prosecutors, refused to impose any penalties on those whom the police arrested. The result, inevitably, is anarchy.

Lastly, in an act of cynical racism, Democrats destroyed the social norms that bind Americans together and lead to a modicum of respect between people. To do that, they told Blacks, “You have no control over your actions. Your problem is White people. If you vote for us, you can do whatever you want to Whites.” It’s difficult to think of anything more demeaning to people than to say that their skin color renders them incapable of self-governance, self-control, and personal responsibility, or anything more dangerous than to give these same people a racial target.

And again, this is not about something inherent in being Black. Democrats are doing to Blacks what the Nazi party did to Germans. It’s just that, in the latter case, the Nazis told White Germans that their problem was Jews and that they could abandon civilized norms to destroy that problem.

And no, I’m not exaggerating about Democrats giving Blacks permission to kill. A blue-check on Twitter applauded the slaughter in Chicago because he thought Arzuaga and Perez were flying a Confederate flag, rather than a Puerto Rican one. Even when he was corrected about the facts, he doubled down on Blacks’ (or anyone’s) right to lynch White people who show the wrong flag:

According to the founder of the award winning Democracy Preservation Initiative, it is absolutely okay to drag white people out of their cars and execute them in front of their children



I’m sure these people will come around now that the Republican Party has gone woke, right? pic.twitter.com/HUJvuLsWAJ

Taite idiotically confused the Puerto Rican and Confederate flags amid discussion about the Juneteenth shooting this weekend and then doubled down on executing white people anyway https://t.co/3CYk3z4wnE

Seems like an influential group founded by a swell guy https://t.co/aDwN0jqFC0 pic.twitter.com/4SDXMQFQ21

No society can long sustain what the Democrats are doing to America. If we are to survive as a nation, we need to resist Democrat initiatives at every level, from the White House to the local school board. Otherwise, we are taking a running leap off a steep cliff that leads to a deep ravine filled with sharp rocks. Once we are airborne, the only ending is pain, blood, and death.