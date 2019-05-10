By

The students at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo are being abused by their professors. The faculty Senate voted to outlaw Chick fil on campus. One professor likened the chicken sandwich to PORNOGRAPHY. “Left-wing activists condemned the popular company seven years ago due to Dan Cathy, the company’s president and CEO, supporting the traditional definition of marriage. Ironically, faculty at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo are likening the Christian-friendly business to sexually explicit films. “We don’t sell pornography in the bookstore and we don’t have a Hooters on campus — we already pre-select those kind of things based on our existing values,” Academic Senate Vice Chair Thomas Gutierrez told a campus publication, the San Francisco Gate reported Wednesday. Faculty held a vote on Tuesday to oust the chain from campus.” How sick is that—and these are the people teaching—indoctrinating—our next generation. Feel safe? Why haven’t the students, taxpayers and parents spoken out?

Chick-fil-A likened to ‘pornography’ as university’s faculty push for chain’s campus ouster

By Douglas Ernst – The Washington Times, 5/9/19

The anti-Chick-fil-A protests that started in 2012 have taken a new twist — this time with the restaurant chain being likened to “pornography.”

Left-wing activists condemned the popular company seven years ago due to Dan Cathy, the company’s president and CEO, supporting the traditional definition of marriage. Ironically, faculty at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo are likening the Christian-friendly business to sexually explicit films.

“We don’t sell pornography in the bookstore and we don’t have a Hooters on campus — we already pre-select those kind of things based on our existing values,” Academic Senate Vice Chair Thomas Gutierrez told a campus publication, the San Francisco Gate reported Wednesday.

Faculty held a vote on Tuesday to oust the chain from campus.

Thirty-eight of 44 members voted in favor of ending the restaurant’s presence at the California school.

A statement by university spokesman Matt Lazier indicated that Chick-fil-A, which signed a five-year contract extension in 2018, will be around for at least a few more years.

“While university administration passionately disagrees with the values of some of the organizations the president of Chick-fil-A has chosen to make personal donations to, we do not believe in responding to intolerance with intolerance,” he told a local NBC affiliate. “Rather, we must model our values of inclusion — that means upholding the rights of others to have different perspectives and ensuring there is space in our community for differing viewpoints and ideologies, even those that may be in direct conflict with our own.”