Chico crime rate spikes in 2017–Thanks to Arnold and Jerry

By

No one should be shocked when a town like Chico announces a massive spiking of crime. San Fran in 2017 had 31,000 (not a typo) car break ins—and other crimes skyrocketed as well. As best as can be told almost NO prosecutions on the San Fran car break ins due to Prop. 47 and 57—if you steal something under $950 of value, the best government will do is give you a ticket—then you do not show up. How bad is Chico? “According to the report, assaults were up 55 percent, robberies were up 11 percent, and rapes were up 29 percent compared with the same period in 2016. The Police Department noted the increase in rapes could partly be attributed to new reporting rules by the FBI to include attempted rape. There were four homicides within the city in 2017, including two fatal police shootings where the involved officers were cleared of any criminal wrongdoing. There were zero homicides in the city in 2016. Violent crime spiked 42 percent in 2017, which Chico Police Chief Mike O’Brien called a “significant” increase. Need more evidence that Prop. 47/57 need to be repealed? Need more evidence than AB 109 which let out tens of thousands of vicious criminals early from prison is not a major cause of this? Now you know why people are buying guns—government will not protect us, so we need to protect ourselves.

By Andre Byik, Chico Enterprise-Record,3/16/18

The city of Chico’s crime rate increased 10 percent in 2017 compared with 2016. Violent crime rose 42 percent and property crime was up 7 percent. Andre Byik — Enterprise-Record

Chico >> Violent crime in Chico increased dramatically in 2017, with jumps in reported assaults, robberies, rapes and homicides, according to an annual crime report released Friday by the Chico Police Department.

According to the report, assaults were up 55 percent, robberies were up 11 percent, and rapes were up 29 percent compared with the same period in 2016. The Police Department noted the increase in rapes could partly be attributed to new reporting rules by the FBI to include attempted rape.

There were four homicides within the city in 2017, including two fatal police shootings where the involved officers were cleared of any criminal wrongdoing. There were zero homicides in the city in 2016.

Violent crime spiked 42 percent in 2017, which Chico Police Chief Mike O’Brien called a “significant” increase.

Property crimes such as burglaries, thefts and arson also increased last year, jumping 7 percent.

Overall, the city’s crime rate was up 10 percent in 2017. The jump is in contrast with 2016, when the city’s crime dropped 5 percent compared with 2015.

It was not yet clear whether last year’s spike could be the start of a trend, a new normal or an anomaly.

And while O’Brien offered possible reasons for the increase, such as the suspected effects of Assembly Bill 109, Proposition 47 and Proposition 57, he said more data is needed to make such a determination.

“I think AB 109, Prop. 47, Prop. 57 — what I have called the three-headed monster — certainly has impacted crime in California in a negative fashion. There is no doubt about that,” the police chief said.

But as for a correlation between the state laws and the city’s crime rate, O’Brien said he would like to see more research on the topic before saying, “Yes, I know for a fact that’s the case.”

“I suspect that, and I’m pretty confident that is true, but I think there’s more data that needs to be mined,” he said. “We’re going to be looking at doing that.”

Addressing violent crime is a challenge, O’Brien said, but the key, outside of arresting suspected criminals, is being proactive as a police department.

According to the department’s crime report, officers “self-initiated” about double the calls for service than they did in 2016, a sign, O’Brien said, of a more proactive police force.

Additionally, the Police Department is planning for the summer months to shift a patrol team to more proactive duties. More details about the shift are expected in the coming weeks.

“That’s really how you solve violent crime, is by being proactive,” O’Brien said.

He added: “Certainly arresting those responsible for violent crime, that is important. We always want those people to go to jail. That is also very important. They cannot commit violent crime while in custody.”