Chico State: Professors PROTECT Vandal

The Chico State College Republicans had their property vandalized. The Faculty Association, instead of opposing vandalism provided the criminal with legal assistance—and then got the charges dropped. Not that he did not do the deed, but the faculty thinks acting like a bunch of brown shirts is OK if it hurts Republicans. “A screenshot posted on social media by the student in question shows an alleged member of CFA claiming “the California Faculty Association of Chico state wants to help you.” The message goes on to explain that the administration wants to “hold the administration accountable.” The alleged faculty member also claims that this service is “usually only available for faculty” and goes on to ask, “Is it OK with you if a lawyer sitting on your hearing?” This is sick—these professors are role models and teaching our students that violence, bullying and hate is OK, if it directed toward the President or Republicans—what is the difference between them and the Russian Communist Party? Just the language they use to kill free speech.

College Republicans slam faculty union for allegedly offering to help vandal lawyer-up

Michael Curry, Campus Reform, 12/17/19

The student claims that soon after, the school told her that her “charges were dropped.”

A conservative group at California State University-Chico is speaking out against the school’s faculty association for allegedly offering legal assistance to a student that vandalized the group’s property.

The California Faculty Association (CFA) at Chico allegedly offered legal assistance to a student who was facing disciplinary action after being caught on video confronting the Chico State Republicans and ripping flags off of their recruitment booth.

“It’s upsetting that the teachers union at our school has made an effort to protect students who target their conservative peers.” Tweet This

A screenshot posted on social media by the student in question shows an alleged member of CFA claiming “the California Faculty Association of chico state wants to help you.” The message goes on to explain that the administration wants to “hold the administration accountable.”

The alleged faculty member also claims that this service is “usually only available for faculty” and goes on to ask, “Is it OK with you if a lawyer sitting on your hearing?”

Campus Reform reached out to CFA for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.

Social media posts made by the same student after her post of the CFA conversation claim that she “got a call from the school telling me all my charges were dropped”. The school would not release information to Campus Reform to confirm this statement.

“It’s upsetting that the teachers union at our school has made an effort to protect students who target their conservative peers. We have always known a few professors have openly advocated violence against us but did not expect the entire board of the CFA to get involved,” Chico State Republicans Vice President Elizabeth Terpening told Campus Reform.